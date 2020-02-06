In celebration of Black History Month, the public can catch screenings of "Music Dreams … An American Story" at one area museum and two libraries this month.
Subtitled "The Story of Henry Turner Jr. & Flavor," the half-hour documentary follows the musical journey of Louisiana blues, soul, funk and reggae artists Henry Turner Jr. & Flavor. Featured in the film are musical performances, interviews with band and family members, club owners, musicians, filmmakers and national and regional entertainment executives.
Screenings will be:
- 4 p.m. Sunday, Rural African American Museum, 1414 N. Main St., Opelousas, (337) 945-1050; $25 with autographed DVD, $10 in advance, and $15 at the door.
- 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, Walker Branch Library, 8101 U.S. 190, Denham Springs, (225) 686-4140; free, partially sponsored by Tobacco-Free Living.
- 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, Zachary Branch Library, 1900 Church St., Zachary, (225) 658-1840; free, partially sponsored by Tobacco-Free Living.
Baton Rouge native Turner is also known for mentoring new talent and for his work with various philanthropic organizations and foundations, a news release says.
“'Music Dreams … An American Story' explores the beginnings of Turner’s musical journey, his upbringing in Eden Park, his first success with the Top 40 band Crystal, touring with the Bob Marley festivals, as well as advice on the music business," the release also says.
Mustang Films and Hit City Digital TV produced the film. Executive producer was Charles Bush, while producer was Henry Turner Jr.
Additional upcoming screenings will be at Teddy’s Juke Joint on March 1 and the Baker Branch Library on April 26.
“Music Dreams … An American Story” is available on Amazon Prime.
A Q&A and short musical performance will follow each presentation. For more information, visit henryturnerjr.com or call (225) 802-9681.