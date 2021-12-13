Five months after his "Louisiana Saturday Night" show in Gonzales and three months following a "Monster Energy Outbreak Tour" concert in Amite, rising country singer Laine Hardy will be returning to his old stomping grounds, The Texas Club.
"Y'all get your tickets!" Livingston native and 2019 "American Idol" winner Hardy posted on Facebook on Friday.
The Jan. 21 show in Baton Rouge will also feature Hardy's buddies Parish County Line. Hardy, 21, is expected to sing recent hit singles "Memorize You" and "Authentic."
Tickets are $25 in advance and $32, day of show at TicketWeb.com. Reserved tables for four are $200.
Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and the show starts at 9 p.m. The Texas Club is located at 456 N. Donmoor Ave.