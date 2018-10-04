Joshua Henderson's stage handle, _thesmoothcat, is almost too on the nose. On stage, the emcee and his band, The 9th Life, are relaxed and cool — an infectious cool that mellows out the crowd one verse, then amps things back up the next.
On Chimes Street, sitting outside on a muggy Sunday afternoon, Henderson is just as engaged. It doesn't seem like a lot could bother him. He's talkative, flexible. He's smooth.
And he hates parties.
"Generally, yeah, ’cause I'm introverted," Henderson said. "It doesn't really show — people tell me that all the time."
It's surprising because the 22-year-old commands a stage, and his and The 9th Life's style of hip-hop fused with neo-soul, jazz and funk is carving out a growing space on the Baton Rouge music scene. On Saturday, _thesmoothcat & The 9th Life will play the Bloom Music and Arts Festival on the downtown levee grounds across from the Raising Cane's River Center. Bounce queen Big Freedia headlines the festival, and nearly 40 acts perform. Gates open at 11 a.m.; tickets are $15. _thesmoothcat's set is at 8:30 p.m.
A New Orleans native, Henderson moved to Baton Rouge to pursue graphic design at LSU (he designs T-shirts, and he was wearing one of his own when we met up last weekend), but dropped out after a couple of years. He felt like he and his friends were starting to achieve what they were going for.
"OK, we already know what we're doing, and we've already failed so many times that we just succeed a lot more now," Henderson said.
Hip-hop was the first genre Henderson gravitated to as a kid, especially Lil Wayne's. Henderson said when he started writing his own lyrics in middle school, he would pull up Wayne's beats and try to write to them. He also had an uncle who showed him bands like the rap-rock hybrid Linkin Park.
During an eighth grade field trip to Washington, D.C., a friend, "a huge hip-hop head," introduced Henderson to Lupe Fiasco's sound.
“I was like, ‘Man, this is sick,’ ” Henderson said. “He was like, ‘Dude, we can rap. We can do that.’ ”
It wasn't anything serious, but they kept a notebook of lyrics going and just wrote more and more.
"And back then, the lyrics were trash," Henderson said. "I was rapping about all this bull**** that I heard in other songs that I didn't relate to at all."
But when he moved to Baton Rouge, Henderson said, he started to take his music seriously. He dropped his first project, the "Rhythm" mixtape in 2015, and performed his first show. He started to write about things that were relevant to his life: working hard, life as a black man in America, family, friends, love, freedom, acceptance, good times. Of course, it's all sold with a little embellishment and swagger.
"At the end of the day, whatever I write, I make sure it's true to me," Henderson said. "You can't go wrong with that."
In January, Henderson released his first full-length album, "Breathe," 14 tracks of _thesmoothcat's unhurried flow over chill, lo-fi production. A few months later, in June, "Cruise Control," a collaborative EP with Baton Rouge fusion-funk-rock band Hydra Plane, was released. (Another EP, "The Milk Chocolate Experience," with Hydra Plane guitarist Jacob Stanley came out in 2016.) And in July, Henderson worked with Maria Rosa, singer for the neo-soul band RiaRosa, for the stunning "Garden" EP.
He's now working on material with The 9th Life — keyboardist Aaron Dupre, bassist Paige Wallesverd and drummer Stevie Spring. This is his group now.
"Every now and then, one of them can't play a show, so I end up going to play it" solo, Henderson said. "And I'm bummed as s*** the whole day."
In whatever form it takes — solo, with The 9th Life or in a collaboration — Henderson said he aims to make "timeless" music. He wants to be experimental and progressive. It's a style that you'd hear more of on the East Coast or in alternative hip-hop scenes, where J Dilla will forever reign, rather than the South.
"I think that's a good thing," Henderson said. "It stands out."
_thesmoothcat & The 9th Life
WHERE: Bloom Music & Arts Festival, downtown levee grounds across from Raising Cane's River Center
WHEN: Saturday; gates open at 11 a.m., _thesmoothcat set at 8:30 p.m.
MUSIC ACTS: Big Freedia headlines, with MadeGroceries, Neutral Snap, Alabaster Stagg, DJ Pac Mann, Polly Pry and more
COST: $15
INFO: bloomfestbr.com; soundcloud.com/thesmoothcat