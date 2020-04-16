In February, Cajun musician Louis Michot laid big plans for his music label, Nouveau Electric Records — a new recording release every Friday in April.
This spring was also supposed to be Michot’s busiest festival season in years. All of the bands he performs with, including the Grammy-winning Lost Bayou Ramblers, were booked. But then crowd-control directives intended to slow the coronavirus pandemic stopped festivals and concerts throughout Louisiana and the U.S.
Even if his concert calendar had proceeded as planned, the industrious Michot would somehow have met his ambitious Nouveau Electric Records release schedule.
“But it would have been a stretch,” he admitted from his home near Arnaudville. “Luckily, I had already started those balls rolling, so now I have something to focus on. Kind of perfect timing to release digital and physical music to people while they’re at home.”
Rather than performing throughout Louisiana and the nation, Michot is at home with his wife, Ashlee Wilson Michot, and their three sons.
“It’s a sudden change of plans, but I’m finding the silver lining,” he said. “Really, it’s a special time. As long as we stay healthy and safe, there’s a lot to be gained from it.”
Michot isn’t fretting his family’s isolation in part because both he and his eldest son, Julien, 11, have asthma. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says people with moderate to severe asthma who contract COVID-19 potentially can become seriously ill.
“We have 16 acres and we’ve been keeping the gate locked,” Michot said. “We don’t want to take any risks.”
Ashlee Michot, co-founder of their band, Soul Creole, also sees the positive of staying home.
“Lou has to leave pretty often,” she said. “Not for long, but it is always a balancing act. So, yeah, now has been a good space, as good as it can be, given these times.”
Working from home, Louis Michot is proceeding full speed ahead with his label's releases. Two weeks ago, an EP by Weeks Island, the solo project from Jonny Campos of Lost Bayou Ramblers, arrived; and last week saw the recording debut from Soul Creole, the trio featuring the Michots and zydeco singer-accordionist Corey Ledet. This week’s offering is an in-concert album by Le String Noise, featuring Michot, New Orleans’ Leyla McCalla and the classical, avant-punk violin duo Pauline Kim and Conrad Harris. The other release, dropping April 24, is an album by the traditional Cajun and Creole band Goldman Thibodeaux and the Lawtell Playboys.
All four releases are important to Michot, but the Soul Creole single, “Trois Rangs” (“Three Rings”), is closest to home. Composed and sung by Ashlee Michot, the song celebrates the Cajun-French culture she and her husband treasure.
“Trois Rangs,” Ashlee Michot explained, “is about tapping into an older aesthetic and knowledge. It’s also about the use of threes in our culture: the Trinity, the Holy Family, three band members, three instruments. And it’s about encouragement, that we will continue. That’s serendipitous. So, I’m happy it’s coming out now.”
“Ashlee writes amazing songs,” Louis Michot said. “She has a great musical mind, even though she’s not a long-term instrumentalist.”
From start of production to release, “Trois Rangs” was a year in the making.
“We took our time and it’s everything we wanted and more,” Louis Michot said.
Ledet is fine, too, with releasing no song before its time.
“You don’t want to just slap something on there and say ‘Here. That’s it,’ ” he said. “You want to just let it grow and form itself.”
“Trois Rangs” is available in a conventional version and a dub remix by Korey Richey, the Lost Bayou Rambler who works with LCD Sound System and Arcade Fire.
“The original song has this great zydeco, original-music feeling,” Louis Michot said. “But I hear the dub in the original. We let Korey (Richey) have at it for as long as he needed. We’re so amazed by the result. That’s just where my ear felt it wanted to go.”
The Michots and Ledet formed Soul Creole in 2012, took a hiatus for a few years, and then fell naturally together again in 2017.
“The thing about it is there are three front people,” Louis Michot said. “Corey Ledet, who’s a human jukebox and a virtuoso accordion player. And Ashlee and I, we’re not husband and wife in the band. We’re independent artists. She’s amazing in her own right.”
Although listeners who enjoy innovative roots music can’t personally experience Soul Creole, Michot’s Melody Makers, Lost Bayou Ramblers or Poguetry (the Ramblers’ collaboration with former Pogues Spider Stacy and Cáit O’Riordan) at the moment, Michot’s new Nouveau Electric recordings provide some relief.
“I miss the gigging, but I love staying home and focusing on this every day,” he said.
“I’m so thankful for Lou,” Ashlee Michot said. “He hustles. We were worried, but I've been loving this time."
Nouveau Electric releases are available from nouveauelectricrecords.com, nouveauelectricrecords.bandcamp.com and streaming and digital music platforms.