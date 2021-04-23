There will be a whole lotta celebrating going on Saturday, May 1, at The Texas Club.
The longtime music venue, 456 N. Donmoor Ave., is marking 40 years in business and its second concert of the year since loosening of COVID-19 restrictions on live music indoors. And the headliner, Nashville singer-songwriter and Baton Rouge native C.J. Solar, is soaking in his second No. 1 song, "Some Girls," released by country music's Jameson Rodgers and topping Billboard's Country Airplay chart in 2020.
This is The Texas Club's second show of 2021. It hosted Parish County Line on March 13.
Solar, who last played the Third Street Songwriters Festival at Pointe-Marie in March, also will be performing some new music for the audience, limited to 250 under current COVID protocol.
Doors opens at 7:45 p.m.; the show is at 10 p.m. Tickets are $10, with VIP options also available. Individual VIP tickets are $30; tables of eight (six available and are located on the dance floor) are $400. VIP guests get early admission (7 p.m.), a meet-and-greet with the band, snacks, sweet treat, a C.J. Solar camo face gaiter and a chance to win prizes. Purchase tickets at ticketweb.com.
Must be 21 or older to attend.