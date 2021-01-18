Missing those live concerts?
Louisiana's Laine Hardy and Justin Garner both have scheduled online performances during the next two weeks.
Country artist Hardy, of Livingston, will present virtual tour shows at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and on Jan. 28.
Expect 2019 "American Idol" winner Hardy to sing his newest cover single, "Swingin'," John Anderson’s hit song from 1983.
"Harmonica fills and double solos punctuate a performance that illustrates not only Laine Hardy the singer, but also the talented band leader from Livingston, La.," music website Taste of Country remarked. "Any recreation of 'Swingin’' relies on one taking full ownership of the story of Charlotte Johnson. Hardy sings it like he grew up right down the street from her."
Access to the virtual concerts is $15 and can be found here.
Baton Rouge rhythm-and-blues singer/songwriter Justin Garner will perform a livestream concert on Amazon Music/Twitch at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4.
“We’re delivering a show that is sure to make you feel as though you’re front row, performing R&B classics, my top songs and some surprises,” Garner said in a news release.
Garner's latest EP, 2020's "The Memoir," features songs "Make a Scene," "Melanin" and "Sex and Cinnamon."
The concert is free. Here are two ways to watch:
- In the Amazon Music app
- Via Twitch
For more info on Garner, go here.