Louisiana singer Laine Hardy will perform on the Grand Ole Opry stage for the first time Saturday, Aug. 28, Buena Vista Records/ Industrial Media’s 19 Recordings announced Thursday.
Hardy, who won ABC's "American Idol" in 2019, shared the news on social media as well, paying homage to Hank Williams with his cover of the country classic, “Jambalaya.”
“Growing up listening to country music, playing the Grand Ole Opry has always been a dream of mine,” Hardy said. “Stepping into that circle where so many artists I’ve loved my whole life have been, it’s really going to be a crazy and special moment for me.”
Get tickets for Hardy’s performance on the iconic Nashville, Tennessee stage at https://www.opry.com/calendar/.
Hardy sang his new song "Memorize You" on ABC’s “The Bachelorette” on Monday night, and dropped a new acoustic video of the hit on Thursday at https://americansongwriter.com/
Hardy's Monster Energy Outbreak Tour opens Thursday, July 22. The 20-year-old Livingston native will return home for a Saturday, Aug. 21 concert at Lamar Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales. Titled "A Louisiana Saturday Night," the show also stars country singer-songwriter Frank Foster, also a Bayou State native.