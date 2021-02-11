Disbelief, dismay, disgust — Jovin Webb's Facebook followers are expressing all that and more after his post earlier this week.
"Well folks, I have bad news. 'The Voice' wasn’t feeling it. I didn’t make it," Webb wrote.
After reaching the top 10 of last season's "American Idol" on ABC, Baton Rouge singer Webb auditioned virtually last week for NBC reality singing competition series "The Voice's" next season.
"I'd be lien [sic] if I said I wasn't nervous," 30-year-old Webb posted last week on the morning of audition day.
The tryout with show producers was part of an open call for contestants for "The Voice's" Season 20, which premieres March 1.
Webb brought his soulful style to "American Idol" in spring 2020, wowing judges with his renditions of Allen Stone's "Voodoo, "Joe Cocker's "With a Little Help From My Friends" and Chris Stapleton's "Parachute," among others. A member of Baton Rouge bands Bayou Bullets and Captain Green, he competed live each week on a makeshift stage in his garage, the coronavirus pandemic preventing "Idol's" usual in-person episodes from Hollywood.
More than 200 fans had commented on Webb's unsuccessful try for "The Voice" as of midday Thursday.
"Wait what?! No way, their loss," Keith Aikens started.
"Are they stupid? Dumb? Deaf? All three maybe? Do NOT let this stop you. You are amazing!" wrote Amanda A. Haydell.
Austin Djassemi added, "If the audition was live and not virtual, would have been a different story. You’re an incredible singer with captivating energy. The world just needs to open back up. So you can put yourself out there. You don’t need a TV show to prove how great you are just go get. And you will."
Webb responded, "Someone special to me said that that’s not where I’m supposed to be right now and for some reason that spoke to me. My time is soon, very soon. This is no end!"
Later on Monday night, Webb posted that Captain Green is back in the studio and new tunes are on the way. Bayou Bullets' concert in Beauvoir Park, originally scheduled for Thursday night, has been moved to March 4 due to weather.