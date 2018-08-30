A new Baton Rouge creative collective, Junco Podnahs, hopes to spotlight the city's music and arts scenes in a series of events that kicks off this weekend.
The inaugural Junco Podnahs production will give a platform to a variety of visual artists and four up-and-coming bands — Butcher’s Dozen, Slounge, _thesmoothcat & The 9th Life, and Booze. The event takes place Saturday at Beauvoir Park, an outdoor venue at 2834 Greenwood Drive behind Kalurah Street Grill. Music starts at 4:30 p.m. and will also include DJ sets from bobby_fern and DJ Tanner. Admission is $10.
“It’s a good chance to get a taste of some local bands, good food and local artists,” said Taylor Chellew, one of the curators. “Bring an ice chest, a towel, some chairs and a great attitude.”
Chellew and Sergio Camargo started Junco Podnahs to showcase young talent in new corners of the city. Their mission is to promote Baton Rouge creatives and bring different genres of music to new audiences, Camargo said.
“Everyone thinks there is nothing going on in Baton Rouge,” Camargo said. “We can just sit here and complain, or we can do something about it.”
Inspired by similar groups like Tough Gum and Melt House Productions, Camargo and Chellew decided to cut out the middle man and start booking bands themselves.
“I thought about going back to school for music business, but when Sergio and I were talking about hosting our own shows, I thought, ‘Why don’t we just form the business?’” Chellew said.
On top of his role as a promoter, Chellew also plays guitar in two of the bands performing at Beauvoir Park, Booze and Butcher’s Dozen.
Bandmate and fellow Butcher’s Dozen guitarist Dustin Cantey said the group is excited for Junco Podnahs’ do-it-yourself approach to the music industry.
“The music scene has been pretty dead for the last couple years, and it’s just starting to pick up again,” Cantey said. “Baton Rouge needs these boys.”
Junco Podnahs plans to host an event every two months or so, Camargo said.
“With Junco, we don’t want to stick to one venue. We want to bring the events to areas you wouldn’t expect,” Camargo said. “The events will always have something different, but expect to see a mix of art and music.”
Saturday’s showcase will feature artists Sarah Ulm, Lucien Smith, David Johnston, Jacob Mitchell, Shantell Gomez, Shelby Knight and Sara Scioneaux. A short film by Josh Wascome, “The White Pill,” will have its premiere.
Food from Simple Joe’s to Geaux will be available for purchase at the venue, but attendees are encouraged to bring their own refreshments.
Butcher’s Dozen/Slounge/_thesmoothcat & The 9th Life/Booze
WHEN: Saturday. Starts at 4 p.m.
WHERE: Beauvoir Park, 2834 Greenwood Drive, Baton Rouge
COST: $10 at the door
INFO: facebook.com/JuncoPodnahs