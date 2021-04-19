From Hollywood, Florida, to Warrendale, Pennsylvania, country singer Laine Hardy is heading out on a 23-city tour.
In addition to solo shows, some of the May 14-Sept. 25 dates have the Livingston native and 2019 "American Idol" winner performing alongside fellow country artists Jimmie Allen, Matt Stell and Chris Bandi. For others, Hardy will be an opening act for Toby Keith's "Country Comes to Town" tour.
Before he hits the road, though, 21-year-old Hardy has a "Tiny Town" virtual concert set for 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. For tickets ($15), go to lainehardy.bubbleup.live.
Hardy's "Tiny Town," released in July 2020, is an ode to the communities his fans call home. Fans were able to submit video clips of their towns, which were used in Hardy's video for the song.
"It’s been a long year off the road and I’m so ready to get back out there and safely play some shows for y'all!" Hardy said in an email. "Make sure to visit my website and grab your tickets if you haven’t already! See y'all soon!"
Concert dates are as follows (+ indicates Allen, Stell and Bandi show; * means supporting Keith):
May 14, The Stockyard, Holiday, Florida
May 15, Knockin Boots, Gainesville, Florida
May 19 and 20, Rams Head On Stage, Annapolis, Maryland
May 21, Meadow Event Park "K95's New Faces of Country," Doswell, Virginia +
May 22, Denver Downs Farms, Anderson, South Carolina
May 26, Knuckleheads, Kansas City, Missouri
May 27, The Royal Grove, Lincoln, Nebraska
May 28, Sundance Steakhouse and Saloon, Fort Collins, Colorado
May 29, Warehouse 25 Sixty-Five, Grand Junction, Colorado
June 4, Hochatown Saloon, Broken Bow, Oklahoma
June 11, Carolina Country Music Fest, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
June 20, Findlay Toyota, Prescott Valley, Arizona *
June 25, St. Francois County Fair, Farmington, Missouri
July 15, Laporte County Fair, La Porte, Indiana *
July 24, The Country Fest, North Lawrence, Ohio
Aug. 13, Rock The South, Cullman, Alabama
Aug. 14, First National Bank Arena, Jonesboro, Arkansas *
Sept. 2, Allentown Fairgrounds, Allentown, Pennsylvania *
Sept. 3, Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Connecticut *
Sept. 4, Meadowbrook (Bank of NH Pavilion), Gilford, New Hampshire *
Sept. 22, The Birchmere, Alexandria, Virginia
Sept. 24, The Metropolitan Theatre, Morgantown, West Virginia
Sept. 25, Jergel's Rhythm Grill, Warrendale, Pennsylvania
For tickets, visit https://www.lainehardymusic.com/tour.