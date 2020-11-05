A live concert without leaving the car? Yes, please.
Perkins Rowe, located off Bluebonnet Boulevard at Perkins Road, will open its drive-in concert series Thursday with The Walrus – A Beatles Tribute Band.
Here's how it works: The weekly concerts will run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets are $30 per car, with up to five people per vehicle. In order to maintain proper social distancing, tickets are extremely limited and you must have a ticket to attend. Purchase tickets at https://perkinsrowe.com/drive-in-concert-series/.
Parking spots are first come, first serve. Concert goers may begin parking as early as 4 p.m. When you arrive, show your Eventbrite print-at-home or digital ticket on your phone to the attendant for scanning (this can be done without rolling your window down). Once you’re scanned in, you’ll follow attendant's directions to your parking spot.
Even better? The music is also for a good cause — 50% of ticket proceeds will benefit Alzheimer’s Services of the Capital Area.
The rest of the series will feature The Chris LeBlanc Band on Nov. 12 and Travis Matte & The Kingpins on Nov. 19.