In January 2019, Rolling Stone magazine dubbed Bishop Gunn Southern rock’s must-see new band. Singer-guitarist Travis McCready and his bandmates happily obliged. Traveling to 40 U.S. states and 14 countries in 12 months, the Natchez, Mississippi, quartet played 250 shows last year.
At home in Natchez recently, McCready’s boot heels yearned to be wandering.
“I’d rather be on the road right now,” the plain-spoken singer mused. “But I guess you gotta go home every now and then.”
Because Bishop Gunn is so busy, McCready rarely does the solo acoustic shows he once regularly performed in Natchez. Monday at the Dyson House Listening Room, he’ll make just his second solo appearance in the past five years.
Other than volume, McCready’s one-man show in Baton Rouge won’t be much different than his band appearances with Bishop Gunn, he said.
“Just taking the first couple of gears for what you’d see with the full band,” he said. “I write them on acoustic (guitar) anyway. When I play electric, they call it rock ’n’ roll. If I sit and do acoustic, people label it country.”
To hear and see the band perform "Shine," click here.
Bishop Gunn invariably gets labeled Southern rock, but McCready prefers calling it a “non-genre type band.” Intentional lack of specificity also applies to his authentically soulful singing.
“People ask me so much what my vocal influences are,” he said. “So, I narrow it down to my top three: Otis Redding, Bob Seger and Chris Cornell.”
The soul touchstones in McCready’s singing align nicely with Bishop Gunn’s choice of recording studios. The band recorded much of its debut album, “Natchez,” at Muscle Shoals Sound Studio in Sheffield, Alabama. It recorded “Gypsy Cadillac,” to be released this spring, at FAME Recording Studio in nearby Muscle Shoals. The classic artists who recorded at the two studios include soul stars Wilson Pickett, Aretha Franklin, Clarence Carter and Joe Tex and genre-spanning pop and rock acts the Rolling Stones, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Bob Dylan, Duane Allman, Paul Simon and Seger.
“Natchez” and “Gypsy Cadillac” are both concept albums. “Natchez,” McCready said, expresses a static state of being. “Gypsy Cadillac” represents movement. The upcoming album’s title song is analogous to the journey every human takes to be who they are.
“Everybody kind of starts out their lives in a junkyard of information,” McCready said. “And then they just kind of forage around for parts that make up their character, their personality, ultimately building their vehicle to whatever path.”
In “Gypsy Cadillac,” McCready sings:
“I found it in the junkyard, sat down inside.
I thought it was my dream car. I believed it would drive.
I flipped on the headlights; they were dusty and dim.
I wondered if the dog would bite, as I wiped down the rims.”
The lyrics also serve as allegory for being a musician in a small town.
“With no infrastructure or creative economy or anything like that,” McCready recalled. “It’s the equivalent of a kid going in a junkyard and trying to build a car to drive out of there.”
McCready knows firsthand about wanting to get out. In Natchez, he worked in the steel industry for nearly a decade, all the while playing music in his spare time.
“Working in a tank with a respirator on, and earplugs, safety glasses, hardhat, harness, ain’t like anybody gonna hear you in here,” he said. “But I stayed local for nine years, because I had to be back to work at 6 a.m. I put away any far-out ambitions until my son started kindergarten and his mom could go to work.”
In late December , knowing he needn’t return to steel work, McCready and Bishop Gunn moved home to Natchez following three years of spending their rare nontouring days at a farmhouse in Left Leiper’s Fork, Tennessee.
“We were on the road 300 days last year, so being in the middle of the woods wasn’t working,” he said. “But the farmhouse was a good creative space for years.”
For McCready, the past few years of Bishop Gunn breaking through whizzed by at warp speed.
“The car’s just cranking and going,” he said. “We’re holding on.”
Travis McCready
7 p.m. Monday
Dyson House Listening Room at Zeeland Street Market, 2301 Perkins Road
$20-$40