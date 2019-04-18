If there’s one thing Matthew Sigur has learned in the last year, it’s that things change.
"Give Me Some Spirit," Sigur's new full-length album from his alt-rock project The Widowers, is a humbled work, a symbol of change that ditches the guitar rock of earlier records for more expressive, honest songwriting.
Sigur even recorded the new material humbly, making use of spare mics and bedrooms in Baton Rouge, Nashville, Tennessee, and Chicago. The product was a more grown up, progressive and yet simpler sound.
“They are the most difficult songs for me to put out there because this is the most honest I’ve ever been when writing music,” said Sigur, the former editor of The Advocate's Red section who has since moved to Chicago. “But if I was going to keep writing music, I wanted to grow up in a sense.”
“Give Me Some Spirit” replaces the distorted grooves of The Widowers’ past work with transparent, moody alternative rock. Tracks like “The Spirit,” “Those Movies in Your Mind” and “Cavaliers” were made more for reflection than rocking out. It's a welcome contrast to The Widowers’ typical driving rock — although that style can still be heard on the album’s fourth cut, “Foolish Love.”
The bare bones “Why Do I Keep Holdin’ On to You” also embodies the theme of change as Sigur lays airy keys and crunchy basslines over a simple drum track. The combination is reminiscent of the do-it-yourself post-punk pioneers that departed from punk’s aggression and rigid structure in the early 1980s.
Sigur has departed from his norm on “Give Me Some Spirit,” creating sincere and refreshing songs that further signal The Widowers’ evolution.
“Give Me Some Spirit” is out on April 19 and can be streamed at thewidowers.bandcamp.com.
