You'll be sorry if you head to the kitchen to make that leftover turkey sandwich during halftime of the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons game on Thanksgiving Day.
The halftime show could be almost as exciting as the much-hyped game with performances by Southern University's Human Jukebox and Dancing Dolls, along with Grambling State University's "World Famed" marching band.
The bands will not be performing together, said Southern University's Janene Tate. Both, however, are high-energy units that dazzle with their music, marching and showmanship.
The performances will just whet the appetite of fans.
On Nov. 23, the two bands will face off in the Bayou Classic Battle of the Bands, and then on Nov. 24 both will again perform at halftime of the Bayou Classic game, also in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
While the performances at the nationally-broadcast Saints-Falcons game will put the attention on the bands, it's almost business as usual for these two storied programs, both of which have performed at Super Bowls among many other prestigious events.