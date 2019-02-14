Baton Rouge band Quarx has steadily made a name for itself since 2017, when it stepped into the Baton Rouge live music scene with its self-described "wholesale rock 'n' roll," which mingles influences from many genres and crafts a timeless, eclectic style of rock.
Now closing in on its second year as a band, Quarx recently released its first EP. The five-track project centers on songwriting by lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist Alaric Fricke. Four skilled players create Quarx’s sound: Fricke, Keagan Soto shredding lead guitar, and drummer Thomas Vercher and bassist Jonathan Zeringue keeping impeccable rhythm.
The eponymous EP is filled to the brim with grooves, guitar solos and winding bass lines. Each track has refreshing hooks and a unique melody, and listeners can expect thick, driving drums and Soto’s robust guitar work on every cut. The guitarist’s chops are on full display here, especially with the solos on "School" and "Wheels Turning."
In a live setting, bassist Zeringue’s talent is undeniable, and on the EP, he manages to shine as well, overcoming what many bass players face on records: a battle for attention. On the track “Turn Back Time,” the band halts and Zeringue fills the void with a quick bass lick. The spotlight on bass guitar tells the listener to pay attention from now on, and for good reason.
Quarx feels in sync at every moment on the release. Vercher sets up camp in the pocket, pushing the entire band forward (see “Otherside” and “Red River”). The recording and production of the drums is also impressive, dry, tight and perfectly balanced in the mix.
At the center of it all sits Fricke, whose songwriting, unique voice and uncanny sense of melody forms a project worthy of praise. This classic, jam band-esque rock ‘n’ roll is something that can be appreciated by anyone, from young lovers of live music to those who yearn for the energy and talent of classic rock’s heyday.
Quarx's new EP can be found on Spotify and YouTube. facebook.com/quarxband.