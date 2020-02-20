It’s not often one gets to talk to an artist who really doesn’t give a damn what you think of him. Todd Snider is free — free to say, sing, play or do pretty much whatever he wants at any given moment — and he doesn’t really care if you like it or not. He is perhaps the last honest man in America.
When reached by phone in Charleston, South Carolina, Snider's voice sounded gravelly from the previous night’s show in Savannah, Georgia, although he insisted he was in good shape.
His newest album, "Cash Cabin Sessions, vol. 3" (there is no volume 1 or 2), has been enthusiastically received by critics. Rolling Stone magazine rated it one of the "Fifty Best Albums of 2019." The record marks Snider’s reconciliation with his folk muse after several years of self-reinvention as the lead singer of Hardworking Americans, a jam-oriented band that included Widespread Panic bassist Dave Schools and Duane Trucks, younger brother of Derek Trucks.
It was a turbulent period during which Snider’s marriage disintegrated and he struggled with addiction to opiates as a result of debilitating back pain. Though not exactly a paragon of 12 Step probity these days — his fondness for weed remains a constant — Snider sounded relaxed and on good terms with himself.
Snider will be on the road performing solo for much of the next 18 months, during which controversy will almost certainly continue to rage around a sitting president and an election will unfold. But it is in times of tempest that Snider is at his best. Though he's often described as a troubadour for our times, Snider is really more a Greek chorus of one, providing his listener with a background commentary that can be alternately humorous and barbed — and thought to be sorely needed by many in today’s quid pro quo America.
“Would I drop acid with Donald Trump? Oh, for sure I would. I think it’d be good for him. In fact, I’ve got to tell you, I think he’s a good example of what could happen to someone who never takes drugs or drinks. But I’m an absurdist — absurdism is my favorite political party, or religion too. It seems the most logical. It’s the reality of what’s happening.”
It is precisely Snider’s unerring instinct for the absurd that has provided the grist for much of his most popular material. But folk music is often inherently political, and Snider does not take any great pains to conceal his political leanings. He is, however, an endangered species — the lefty with a forgiving sense of humor.
“I’m not afraid to say I’m a liberal Democrat and that I’ll vote that way, but I can sit and listen to a Republican, and really try to hear the cat," he said. "My concerts are a folk show, so it’s like preaching to the choir a little bit. But there are always still a couple of Republican frat guys in the audience who will put up with all that liberal s*** just so they can get to hear the 'Beer Run' song. And I like those guys — that’s really sweet of them to sit through all that to get to the song they dig.”
Snider doesn’t typically write songs about the big questions. He doesn’t deal in the existential currency of life, death or the psychosis of love; rather, Snider explores the spaces in between — the mundane, the ridiculous and the challenges of just making it through another day — or of trying to write a song.
"Where Will I Go Now That I'm Gone?"
They said "Maybe you're been chasing a song too long
It's turned into a song about a song you're working on
I mean it's gone, man, come on, let it go"
(“Working on a Song,” "Cash Cabin Sessions, vol. 3")
But don’t be fooled, Snider knows his audience. Underneath the cannabis-mellowed veneer lurks the marketing savvy of a Don Draper.
“It’s like the saying, folk music is to comfort the afflicted and afflict the comfortable and I’m down with that. There are people who think tomorrow is going to kick ass, and there are others who think yesterday kicked ass, and they’re both easy to market toward,” he said.
Todd Snider
7 p.m. Sunday
Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St.
$39.95-$59.95 plus tax and fees