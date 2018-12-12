A heavy lineup of alt-rock bands will play Baton Rouge in March as part of Puddle of Mudd's world tour. Saliva, Trapt, Saving Abel and Tantric will join headliner Puddle of Mudd for MUDDFEST at the Raising Cane's River Center on Thursday, March 21.
Puddle of Mudd, which broke out in the early 2000's with the songs "Blurry" and "She Hates Me" and its album "Come Clean," has been quiet the last couple of years after lead singer Wes Scantlin was involved in several very public legal and personal troubles, including having a series of meltdowns on stage. Scantlin reportedly entered rehab and is now more than a year sober.
"Puddle of Mudd is headlining this show making an official statement that they are indeed back in action and ready to rock this newest world tour," said the press release for March's show.
Tickets for MUDDFEST go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 14, at ticketmaster.com. More information can be found at raisingcanesrivercenter.com and puddleofmudd.com.