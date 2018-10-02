A somewhat successful singer-songwriter named James Taylor, probably best remembered as Carly Simon's ex-husband, is coming to Baton Rouge in February.
That's a joke — not the Baton Rouge part, that's true. A 10-time Grammy winner, Kennedy Center honoree and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, Taylor has been one of the biggest names in American music for the last 40 years.
And he's playing the Raising Cane's River Center on Feb. 11, 2019. Joining Taylor will be another major musical fixture, Bonnie Raitt. The two have toured together several times over the years, and this Southern tour starts in Tennessee in early February.
James Taylor and His All-Star Band with special guest Bonnie Raitt and her band will perform Feb. 11, 2019, at the Raising Cane's River Center in downtown Baton Rouge. Tickets, $65-$99, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 12, online at ticketmaster.com, by phone at 1-800-745-3000, or at the River Center box office, 275 S. River Rd. More information at raisingcanesrivercenter.com and jamestaylor.com.