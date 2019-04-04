“Into the Soul” is a fitting title for the sophomore album by Josh Hyde. The Baton Rouge-born, Alexandria-based singer-songwriter and guitarist captures warm, Southern charm in his old-school approach to music.
The album is a diverse company of songs, and Hyde’s sound nods to a variety of influences, from funky blues rock on opening cuts “Rocking Chair” and “Smile” to airy alternative on “Down on Bourbon Street.”
While each track has is totally unique, the album is cohesive, warm and organic, which comes in part from the recording process. Forgoing heavy editing, “Into the Soul” was laid down on an analog reel-to-reel tape machine.
“There’s just something to walking in and recording with a band, and committing to that take that you did right there and then,” Hyde has said. “It’s just like this spot in time, cemented on the analog tape. I just think it sounds better, too.”
Hyde reminds listeners he’s a Louisiana guy at heart with songs that exude sounds of the South, like the upbeat boogie on “Call My Name” and “Edge of Love,” a stripped-down cross between outlaw country and acoustic blues.
Lyrically, Hyde keeps it simple. Easy rhymes sprinkled into love songs make “Into the Soul” pleasant, approachable and nostalgic, evoking the rock and soul of the 1970s.
With his second LP, Hyde has created a project with songs fit for a dimly lit bar, a slow dance and a party, all on one record.
“Into the Soul” will be released on April 26. More information can be found at joshhyde.com.
