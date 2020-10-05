The music is back.
The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge's Sunday in the Park concert series returns this weekend with the band Perkins Road.
Once again, the free, outdoor family-friendly events at the Shaw Center for the Arts Plaza will run from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
The rest of the lineup of local musicians includes:
- Polly Pry, Oct. 18
- That 70’s Band, Oct. 25
- The Mixed Nuts, Nov. 1
- The Original Pinettes Brass Band, Nov. 8
- Curley Taylor, Nov. 15
The Sunday in the Park events are supported by the Office of the Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, the Baton Rouge Metro Council, New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Foundation, Essential Federal Credit Union, Shaw Center for the Arts, Manship Theatre, Capital City Grill and 225 Magazine.
For more info, go to artsbr.org.