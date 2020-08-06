He sang it at Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard's inauguration in June and at the Louisiana Blue Rally in July.
Now, Louisiana singer Laine Hardy will go national with his version of the National Anthem, performing it virtually prior to the start of the NASCAR Cup Series Consumers Energy 400 at Michigan International Speedway at 3:30 p.m. Sunday.
The 312-mile race will air live on NBCSN (cable Channel 105).
“I can’t believe I’m getting to sing the National Anthem before a NASCAR race,” Hardy said in a press release. “Although I can’t be there in person during this time, I’m definitely looking forward to future races and watching the Consumers Energy 400 at Michigan International Speedway. It’s going to be a great race!”
“Laine’s distinct sound is sure to resonate both with our fans and music enthusiasts,” said Michigan International Speedway President Rick Brenner.
Hardy, a native of Livingston, won ABC's "American Idol" in 2019. Since then he's been writing songs and touring, headlining shows in Denver, Indianapolis, Sacramento, Minneapolis, Lexington and other cities. His “Ground I Grew Up On” virtual tour drew more than 2 million views in April and May.
Hardy's latest single, “Tiny Town,” written by Michael Tyler, was released on July 10.
For more information, visit LaineHardyMusic.com, and @TheLaineHardy on Instagram/Twitter/YouTube/Facebook/.