A punch of hardcore punk and dynamic ’90s emo, Secret Smoker’s sophomore album, “Dark Clouds,” is potent and ever-changing. It’s aggressive and filterless while utilizing the creative freedoms, tempo changes and introspective lyrics of alternative music that came after hardcore’s inception.
Lead singer and bassist Billy Thompson seems to inflict pain with his vocals. When Thompson’s screams and bright bass are mixed with the vigorous drums of Seth Martin and an unrelenting guitar from Mark Waite, the music is equal parts dismal and electrifying.
“Dark Clouds” is at its best on longer (that's a relative term because no track here hits three minutes) cuts like “Blind Fold,” where the band builds and deconstructs song structure and alternates speed. This performance showcases the power of each instrument and Secret Smoker’s ability to play as a unit.
The intro to “Suneaters” further highlights Thompson’s unique, high-octave bass playing, before launching into the album’s standard emo alt-rock, wrapped in distorted guitar progressions and the crash of cymbals.
Secret Smoker does a great job of keeping things interesting throughout the 12-track project. With progressive movement in composition and Thompson’s raw, passionate vocals, every track has something slightly different to offer.
“Dark Clouds” is an album that moves, pulls at your heartstrings and pushes you to bang your head. Stuck between anger and anguish, Secret Smoker has gifted Baton Rouge with another expressive hardcore collection.
“Dark Clouds” can be found online at secretsmoker-btnrg.bandcamp.com. Secret Smoker will play an album release show at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 9, at Mid City Ballroom. facebook.com/secret.smoker.la.