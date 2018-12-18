The Raising Cane's River Center will play host to two major but totally different concerts in 2019. The venue announced Tuesday morning that DJ Steve Aoki and rappers Nelly and Lil Jon (WHAT?!) will perform in April, and then in June, Travis Tritt, Charlie Daniels Band and Cadillac Three will appear together.
The Carnivàle Icône, on Thursday, April 11, will feature Aoki, Nelly and Lil Jon (performing a DJ set) along with Riot Ten and Kryoman, and the carnival-themed concert will include games, stilt walkers, fire breathers and contortionists around the arena. Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 21, at ticketmaster.com.
Tritt, Charlie Daniels Band and Cadillac Three will be on the "Outlaws & Renegades Tour" together in 2019, and will play the River Center on Sunday, June 30. Those tickets will also go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 21, at ticketmaster.com.
The Raising Cane's River Center is located at 275 South River Road in downtown Baton Rouge. More information can be found by calling (225) 389-3030 or online at raisingcanesrivercenter.com.