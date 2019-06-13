Ragtime has been a celebrated American style for well over a century. On its new, self-titled EP, the Heel-String Harmonizers give the genre a proper salute.
The six-song release by the "rotating cast of buskers" in south Louisiana, is full of refreshingly upbeat jigs, old-time fiddle and banjo melodies, and more toe-tapping rhythms than you can shake a stick at.
Each of the four musicians that appear on this release adds a vital and skilled performance to the music. There’s Noah Trahan on fiddle, Mikey Collins on banjo and harmonica, John Thomas on guitar and Phil Jenkins on tuba. Together they produce something that calls back to a simpler time in history.
The EP helps paint a mental picture of The Heel-String Harmonizers entertaining a Prohibition-era Southern soiree in sweltering heat. In my mind, the imaginary revelers are dancing well into the night, sipping mint juleps and bathtub gin.
The band’s name also pays tribute to the past: it is inspired by The Heel String Gang, a group of 1950s Louisiana State Penitentiary inmates who severed their Achilles tendons in protest of the Angola prison's notoriously brutal conditions.
Here on this EP, Trahan’s fiddle refuses to quit, as does Collins' jangly tenor banjo. There’s no percussive instruments on the recording and yet rhythm is deeply ingrained in every song. Deep bass tones from Jenkins' tuba keep everyone in time.
The Heel-String Harmonizers successfully pay tribute to the invigorating, timeless music that began in the late 1800s. On this self-titled project, the four ragtime players prove these old-time tunes haven’t lost any of their charm or excitement.
“Heel-String Harmonizers” can be found online at heelstringharmonizers.bandcamp.com
