Louisiana pop star Britney Spears popped up with a new single, "Mood Ring," overnight.
The Kentwood native released the slow, and yes, moody three minutes and 48 seconds at midnight Friday on iTunes, Spotify and other outlets.
Spears sings:
Think I've been here before
I've turned some hearts into stone
And I can't hide it no more
My love is a mood ring
Up and down emotions
All these mood swings
Fans in Japan have been listening to "Mood Ring" since 2016, when it was released exclusively in that country as a bonus track to "Glory," Spears' last album.
"Glory" climbed back on the iTunes charts recently, reaching No. 4 for the week of May 4.
To see her video (note parental advisory) for "Mood Ring," click here.
The 38-year-old, who started out on Disney Channel's "Mickey Mouse Club" in 1993, first hit the album charts in 1999 with her debut megahit, " … Baby One More Time," followed up it 2000 with the equally popular "Oops! … I Did It Again." Spear ranks among some of the best-selling music artists of all time, with more than 100 million records worldwide, 70 million of those in the U.S.
Los Angeles resident Spears made a trip home to Louisiana during the coronavirus pandemic, and decided to self-quarantine once she returned to the West Coast, boyfriend and fitness guru Sam Asghari told E! this week during an Instagram Live interview.
"When we were not together, it was just like when I was on a project or away from her," Asghari said. "I trained with her for workouts via FaceTime. It went great."
Spears also has two teen sons at home now — 14-year-old Sean and 13-year-old Jayden — from former husband and entertainer Kevin Federline.
Also this week, Spears helped fellow pop singer Kim Petras celebrate the release of Petras' star-studded “At Home Edition” fan video for her new single “Malibu."
Spears joined in Petras' “Malibu” dance party with her own dance to "Malibu" on Instagram. To see the video, click here.