The debut album from Baton Rouge band oh, hi mark. is weird in all the right ways.
Zak Ocmand and Davy Goldsmith created oh, hi mark. in 2017 — you might recognize the band’s name from the infamous cult film “The Room.” And like the flick, the sound on the band’s “Razzle Dazzle” is a little hard to define. That’s what makes it great.
Oh, hi mark. draws heavily from shoegaze, spreading endless layers of effects over a single guitar and mixing in straightforward drums with the occasional kazoo solo. The whole project is saturated in reverb and digital delay, which lets a couple instruments drown your ears in dreamy, ethereal alternative pop.
At a live show, you can’t help but smile at the performance chemistry of Ocmand and Goldsmith, especially when Ocmand sports a harmonica rack to hold his kazoo. The same holds true on “Razzle Dazzle” with tracks like the delightfully strange “Work On It” and “Vanilla Bean,” a twisted, echoing take on country rock.
Other cuts on the album establish oh, hi mark. as genuine shoegazers. “Colonel” highlights the possibilities of Ocmand’s pedalboard, while “Can’t Drive, Won’t Drive” sounds like drunken, melted grunge. “Dirt Hills” takes a different direction entirely, ditching the drums for an ambient soundscape of guitar melody.
“Razzle Dazzle” is just what the doctor ordered for the Baton Rouge music scene. The project by oh, hi mark. is distinctly bizarre, dynamic and fun. More than that, it’s creatively inspired and well worth your time.
“Razzle Dazzle” is available for purchase on CD and cassette at Pop Shop Records on Government Street.
Are you a musician with new music being released? Let us know at red@theadvocate.com.