Shaquille O'Neal is a pretty big electronic dance music fan.
The former LSU and NBA star has been spotted at the Belgium EDM festival Tomorrowland and the massive Electric Daisy Carnival, and he performs fairly regularly under the name DJ Diesel.
On Nov. 22, the Big Aristotle will be back in Baton Rouge to perform as DJ Diesel at Fred's Bar in Tigerland, the bar announced on Instagram Wednesday night.
The show is hosted by BeatGig and College Weekly along with the Delta Chi and Acacia Fraternities. An invitation is required for entry, the Instagram post said.
Shaq is Back 🐯 Friday, November 22nd 🎪 Invitation required for entry 🎫
O'Neal compares his DJ style to Skrillex, the dubstep producer that's been a top tier EDM staple since the 2010.
"I saw Skrillex in Miami," O'Neal told the NY Post last month before his show at Electric Zoo in New York City. "And he was mixing EDM with hip-hop, and I was like, 'That's my style right there.' Now I'm more like a black Skrillex. I do EDM, hip-hop and dubstep at all my shows. I just like to get the kids banging their heads, having a good time."
O'Neal got into DJing while he was in high school, and released four hip-hop albums throughout the 1990s — including working with The Notorious B.I.G. on the album "You Can't Stop the Reign." Around 2014, the NBA Hall of Famer got serious about performing EDM and has since collaborated with Lil Jon, performed at Lollapalooza and is reportedly working on something with Diplo.
The 7-foot-1 O'Neal played for LSU from 1989-'92 and was eventually drafted No. 1 overall by the Orlando Magic. He's now a regular on TV as an NBA commentator. And he keeps pretty close ties to Baton Rouge and south Louisiana — last year, O'Neal stepped in as part of South Louisiana Giving day to help fund a project to build a new weight room at Lafayette High School.
For more on DJ Diesel, check out facebook.com/shaqdjdiesel.
Just walked into @tomorrowland and it’s at 10/10 @Modestep @SHAQ pic.twitter.com/jqhRoLEdIQ— ЖTИ (@killthenoise) July 19, 2019