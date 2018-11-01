Moon Honey is coming home. Making its first hometown appearance in nearly two years, the psychedelicized, Los Angeles-based prog-pop-rock band will perform Friday at the Hartley/Vey Theatres.
Moon Honey co-founders Jess Joy, singer and lyricist, and composer-guitarist Andrew Martin last performed in Baton Rouge at the 2017 Surreal Salon Soiree at the Baton Rouge Gallery.
Business- and music-related complications surrounding the duo’s second album, “Mixed Media on Woman,” kept Moon Honey and the album in limbo for two years.
“So many things happened here with this record,” Martin said from L.A. “Some good, some bad. We were getting our first taste of the music industry. This record was actually finished 2½ years ago.”
In September, Moon Honey released “Mixed Media on Woman” independently. When Martin and Joy recorded the album with producer John Goodmanson (Death Cab for Cutie, Sleater-Kinney, Owl City) in Los Angeles and Seattle, Martin thought the songs were more pop-oriented than Moon Honey’s typically adventurous music. He’s since adjusted his view.
“It’s still complex, but it has things that you can grab onto,” Martin said. “Our first material was way more frenetic and all over the place, challenging the whole time. But this reels you in. It’s a psychedelic safari.”
Joy, Martin and their producer adorn the album’s melodic, multisectioned songs with glossy orchestration. Luxurious strings accompany Joy’s quivering, leaping vocals and Martin’s chiming guitar parts.
The delay in releasing the album plus the extended time making it were frustrating, Joy said.
“It was one hindrance after another,” she said. “The producer was awesome, but we were on a six-month waiting list to work with him.”
After the recording was complete, mixing the album took another year, Joy said. And then the team that Joy and Martin anticipated would be supporting them evaporated.
“In a way,” Joy said, “ ‘Mixed Media on Woman’ is about trying to push through every adversity and barrier. We’re proud to even be releasing it and to have done it in the first place.”
Moon Honey didn’t tour during much of the time that “Mixed Media on Woman” languished. Music pros around them said the time wasn’t right for that. Not traveling was a big switch from the duo’s usual DIY modus operandi.
“Now we’re back on the road,” Martin said. “We’re back to the way we always did things. We do what we want to do when we want to do it.”
Moon Honey’s show Friday in Baton Rouge is one of seven tour dates that include New Orleans, Atlanta and Austin, Texas.
On Sept. 28, Martin, Joy and Moon Honey drummer Logan Baudean played a sold-out album-release show in Los Angeles at The Echo. They think of the venue as their second home.
“Our L.A. shows have been fantastic,” Martin said. “We’ve found our niche here. You would think people in L.A. would want a mainstream rock thing or the forefront of whatever the pop thing is, but there’s a backlash against that. People are seeking quality, and they want to experience something outlandish.”
Joy and Martin moved to Los Angeles in October 2014. They made the leap following the release of their well-received album debut, “Hand-Painted Dream Photographs.” The New York Times, NPR and other outlets noticed the daring young band from Baton Rouge.
For Joy, the relocation to L.A. was mind-expanding. “When we first got here, we had a real sense of freedom and wonder,” she said. “We were hopeful and thinking that we might do something courageous and exciting. But it took time to find our way around and find people and groups that were playing music that we were excited about.”
Martin found the move inspirational. “From a writing perspective, it was inspiration overload for me,” he said. “So much vitamin D and people consistently doing active, creative things. There’s positive energy and community and a thriving art thing here. You just can’t help but be swooped up in it.”
Moon Honey/Minos The Saint/RiaRosa
Friday; doors at 7 p.m.
$12 advance; $15 at the door
Hartley/Vey Theatres, 100 Lafayette St.
facebook.com/spanishmoonbr; moonhoneyband.com