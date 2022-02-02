An earworm in the making, a Baton Rouge singer and songwriter have penned a song honoring Louisiana's adopted son Joe Burrow.
After his national championship and Heisman trophy wins, the former LSU quarterback is now going for the trifecta — a Super Bowl ring with his current team, NFL's Cincinatti Bengals.
"It just came naturally," says local radio personality Scott Innes of his collaboration with Grammy-nominated singer Nelson Blanchard (Louisiana's LeRoux).
"The song will give you goose bumps and definitely get you excited for Joe,” Blanchard says.
Without further adieu, here's that first verse:
Come on Louisiana
You know you can't wait
We all got somethin' to celebrate!
We headed to LA
For the big big show
Rootin for Joe
'Cause he bleeds purple & gold
Ohio/Louisiana
it's all on the line
The spotlight's shining
On Number 9.
Innes and Blanchard will record their song at a local studio on Thursday. Also lending their voices will be Nashville recording artist and Louisiana Music Hall of Famer Tareva Henderson and Grammy Award winner Jo- El Sonnier. Former LSU head coach Ed Orgeron will also make a cameo appearance on the accompanying video being handled by Valen Productions and William Gil Films.
The tribute song will be mixed down, mastered and released at 4 p.m. Saturday. Both the song and the video will be available for free download on the "Cajun Country Jam" and "The Scott Innes Radio Show" Facebook pages.
"We encourage everyone to listen to the song and watch the video and share it all over the world," Innes says. "This is a song for our people of south Louisiana who watched Joe Burrow and the LSU Tigers on that remarkable undefeated season. Now our favorite Tiger is in the Super Bowl. Wow! And to think it all started at Death Valley."