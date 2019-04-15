Single-day tickets for Bayou Country Superfest will go on sale Tuesday morning, the festival announced Monday.
The fest is returning to LSU's Tiger Stadium on Memorial Day weekend, which is May 25 and 26. Kenny Chesney, Jason Aldean and Florida Georgia Line are among the headliners.
Ticket sales start 10 a.m. Tuesday at BayouCountrySuperfest.com, Ticketmaster.com and all Ticketmaster outlets. The price starts at $65.
The festival line-up is as follows:
Saturday, May 25:
- Kenny Chesney
- Florida Georgia Line
- Dan + Shay
- Cassadee Pope
Sunday, May 26:
- Jason Aldean
- Kane Brown
- Brett Young
- Chase Rice
- Parish County Line