Single-day tickets for Bayou Country Superfest will go on sale Tuesday morning, the festival announced Monday.

The fest is returning to LSU's Tiger Stadium on Memorial Day weekend, which is May 25 and 26. Kenny Chesney, Jason Aldean and Florida Georgia Line are among the headliners.

+5 Bayou Country Superfest is back 'where it ought to be' -- see the financial incentive package Kenny Chesney, Jason Aldean and Florida Georgia Line will perform when Bayou Country Superfest returns to Baton Rouge where the Memorial Weeke…

Ticket sales start 10 a.m. Tuesday at BayouCountrySuperfest.com, Ticketmaster.com and all Ticketmaster outlets. The price starts at $65.

More information is available online.

The festival line-up is as follows:

+10 2019 Bayou Country Superfest to feature Kenny Chesney, Jason Aldean, Florida Georgia Line Kenny Chesney, Jason Aldean and Florida Georgia Line will help welcome the Bayou Country Superfest back to Baton Rouge for its 10th anniversar…

Saturday, May 25:

Kenny Chesney

Florida Georgia Line

Dan + Shay

Cassadee Pope

Sunday, May 26: