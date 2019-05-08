It almost seems inevitable that Thou would be the first metal band to play NPR Music's Tiny Desk.
The Baton Rouge sludge metal band has been receiving acclaim for its records for years from metal critics, including NPR's metal scholar Lars Gotrich, who praised the band's 2010 album "Summit" and placed 2014's "Heathen" on his end-of-the-year list. Last year, when Thou was preparing to release three EPs — might as well call them full-lengths — in the run-up to its fifth album, "Magus," Gotrich declared it the "Summer of Thou." If you've got 30 minutes, an "All Songs Considered" conversation with Thou vocalist Bryan Funck and guitarist Andy Gibbs is online at npr.org and it's worth the listen.
On Monday, NPR Music released Thou's Tiny Desk concert, a weighty yet stripped-down set of three tracks from "Inconsolable," one of the three EPs released last year. While the band in the past has occasionally stripped away its heavier elements in favor of ambient interludes, "Inconsolable" saw the band rely primarily on acoustic instrumentation and guest vocalists, replacing Funck's screams and rasp with melodic voices.
The EP's guests included Emily McWilliams and Melissa Guion, and both appear here as part of Thou while Funck watches from the crowd. They join guitarist Matthew Thudium (who sings on one song, "The Unspeakable Oath"), bassist Mitch Wells, drummer Tyler Coburn, guitarist Andy Gibbs and guitarist KC Stafford (leading the vocals on "The Hammer").
Yes, the volume is turned low and more subdued than the deep, piercing slogs Thou is known for, but the band's heavy, dark doom is in full force in the Tiny Desk set. In the same way that "Inconsolable" was a unique, successful experiment by Thou, the Tiny Desk demonstrates the band's talent and ability to conjure a foreboding atmosphere using a more restrained sound.
"Thou's decade-plus discography is an exercise in exploration and refinement, finding new textures in heft, which is why this set offers such a slow-burning thrill to its oeuvre," Gotrich wrote about the performance. Check out the video and Gotrich's write-up on npr.org.
You can also watch the video below.