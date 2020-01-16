New Orleans band Roadside Glorious is set to slam into Dyson House at The Zee on Saturday and the impact crater the band leaves most likely will be considerable.
Fronted by Basch Jernigan — one of the most charismatic young frontmen within the New Orleans rock biota — Roadside Glorious has become a fixture on the regional festival circuit and has established a residency at the Maple Leaf Bar in Uptown New Orleans. The band tours from the Texas coast to the Florida Panhandle, charging up audiences and winning new fans with songs that showcase exceptional musicianship, addictive melodies and irresistible hooks.
Originating in Gulf Shores, Alabama — the result of the high school collaboration between Jernigan and former drummer Aydan Closson — Roadside Glorious emerged in the Crescent City in 2016. Jernigan and lead guitarist Evan Hall crossed paths in college (Jernigan graduated from Tulane, Hall from Loyola). Their musical synergy became immediately apparent. Both share a passion for the Allman Brothers Band, AC/DC and soul icons including Otis Redding. Closson moved to New Orleans to join Jernigan and Hall and, with the addition of bassist Tyler Self, Roadside Glorious was fully armed.
With his Stanley Kowalski ensemble seemingly lifted straight from the “Streetcar Named Desire” wardrobe room and brandishing his Flying V guitar, Jernigan is the chakra through whom the band’s energy courses. Tossing his mop of hair on the crescendo notes like Paul McCartney in suspenders, Jernigan has a vocal range that oscillates between that of McCartney, Marvin Gaye and Little Richard. And in a city filled with great axe-men, Hall resides in the first rank of New Orleans lead guitarists. He's one of those players whose slide work can completely transfix a listener, his soaring leads conjuring up elements of Duane Allman and Jimmy Page. Bassist Tyler Self solidly anchors the joyful mayhem, while recently added drummer Israel Howard has made a seamless transition into the engine room.
In 2018, Roadside Glorious released its debut album, “Brawn and Bone.” Recorded at the iconic FAME Studios in Muscle Shoals, Alabama, over five days, the album is startling both for the breadth and maturity of its musical vocabulary, and for the strength of the songwriting. Bolstered by the band’s club and festival appearances, the album has been embraced by critics and receives regular airplay on New Orleans radio.
In October 2019, the band returned to FAME Studios to begin work on its second album.
“It's been a very different process from how we did things on 'Brawn & Bone,'" Jernigan said. “Instead of making one trip to FAME and knocking the whole album out in a matter of days, we wanted to take our time and give each song a lot more love and attention. So we’ve been recording the album over a matter of months. We are able to record the tunes, let them breathe and revisit them.”
The album will have a similar mix of rock 'n' roll, soul and blues as “Brawn & Bone,” but a more mature, confident sound, according to Jernigan.
2020 is developing into a potential breakout year for Roadside Glorious. The band is scheduled for a number of local and regional festivals and, in August, will set sail on the “Chillin’ on the Valor” cruise to Cozumel, Mexico, which will feature six of the Southeast’s best emerging bands onboard the Carnival Cruise Line ship. The new album is tentatively scheduled for an early summer release, with singles and music videos from the album preceding the full release.
“2020 is shaping up to be a great year for the band, and we are ready to do what it takes to get the wheels off the ground,” Hall said.
'Roadside Glorious'
7 p.m. Saturday
Dyson House at The Zee, 2031 Perkins Road
$15 regular seats in advance, $20 at door, $30 VIP seats in advance
https://www.dysonhouselr.com/events.html, https://roadsideglorious.com/