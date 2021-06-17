Chorum Hall is bringing on the blues for its first indoor show since the pandemic on Friday night.
Smokehouse & Mamie Porter and the Gutbucket Blues Band are scheduled to take the stage at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $15-$20 at bontempstix.com. The venue is at 1024 Executive Park Ave.
Cajun fiddler Amanda Shaw, who performed an outdoor show at the Manship Theatre in May, returns to town for a Friday night gig at Red Stick Social, 1503 Government St. The show starts at 9 p.m.
Looking for laughs? Comedian Rodney Carrington plays the L'Auberge Event Center, 777 L'Auberge Ave., at 8 p.m. Friday.
"Known mostly for his Texas-sized down-home humor, Carrington has recorded 11 comedy albums, including the top-selling 'Here Comes the Truth,' which spawned a Netflix special," according to a news release. "He also starred in his own sitcom, 'Rodney,' which ran for two seasons on ABC, and he co-wrote and starred in the feature film 'Beer for My Horses.' And if that’s not enough, he recently added 'author' to his list of accomplishments with the release of his book 'Coming Clean.'"
Tickets are $45 and up at ticketmaster.com.
And here's more music happening in the Baton Rouge and Lafayette areas this weekend:
BATON ROUGE AREA
FRIDAY
ORIGINAL MUSIC GROUP: La Divina Italian Café, 6 p.m.
FLORIDA STREET BLOWHARDS: The Gazebo, Zachary, 6 p.m.
BRITTON MAJOR: Gilla Brewing Co., Gonzales, 6 p.m.
ALLISON COLLINS TRIO: Sarita's Grill & Cantina, Denham Springs, 6:30 p.m.
BIG DADDY T: On the Half Shell, Prairieville, 7 p.m.
SMOKEHOUSE & MAMIE PORTER AND THE GUTBUCKET BLUES BAND: Chorum Hall, 7:30 p.m.
BLUE CRAB REDEMPTION: The Oasis Patio Bar & Grill, 7:30 p.m.
PARKER McCOLLUM: Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, Gonzales, 7:30 p.m.
RODNEY CARRINGTON (COMEDY): L'Auberge Event Center, 8 p.m.
THE COOL BEANS: Phil Brady's, 8:30 p.m.
AMANDA SHAW: Red Stick Social, 9 p.m.
CAM PYLE DUO: 18 Steak, L'Auberge, 9 p.m.
BOX WINE BAND: Cypress Lounge, Walker, 9 p.m.
FRAMING THE RED: Drew & Willie's Sports Bar, Denham Springs, 9 p.m.
TOM PETTY TRIBUTE BAND THE PETTY HEARTS/SILVER DOSE: The Basin Music Hall, 10 p.m.
AFTER 8: Edge Bar, L'Auberge, 10 p.m.
LONG NECK SOCIETY: Cadillac Café
SATURDAY
MIKEY DURAN: Le Chien Brewing Co., Denham Springs, 6 p.m.
CHOCTAW HALL AND THE MOJO HAND: On the Half Shell, Prairieville, 7 p.m.
SUGAR SHAKER: Red Stick Social, 8 p.m.
DENTON HATCHER DUO: 18 Steak, L'Auberge, 9 p.m.
THE EDDIE SMITH BAND: Drew & Willie's Sports Bar, Denham Springs, 9 p.m.
THE ANTEEKS: Edge Bar, L'Auberge, 10 p.m.
SUNDAY
DAVE DUPLISSEY: On the Half Shell, Prairieville, 11 a.m.
SONGWRITER SUNDAY: Jolie Pearl Oyster Bar, 1 p.m.
ACOUSTIC JAM WITH ERIC PETERS, CHRIS ROBERTS AND TERRY CHERAMIE, OF SHOTDOWN SOULS: Red Stick Social, 2 p.m.
KARAOKE SUNDAY FUNDAY: Bottle & Tap, 7 p.m.
MONDAY
TEDDY'S LEGENDARY RECORD SPIN: Teddy's Juke Joint, Zachary, 8 p.m.
TUESDAY
KIRK HOLDER: On the Half Shell, Prairieville, 6:30 p.m.
BLUES JAM: Teddy's Juke Joint, Zachary, 7 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
CHRIS LEBLANC: On the Half Shell, Prairieville, 6:30 p.m.
DIXIE ROSE'S ACOUSTIC CIRCLE: Teddy's Juke Joint, Zachary, 7 p.m.
THURSDAY
PETER SIMON & FRIENDS: La Divina Italian Café, 6 p.m.
HEATH RANSONNET: On the Half Shell, Prairieville, 6:30 p.m.
TEDDY'S LEGENDARY RECORD SPIN: Teddy's Juke Joint, Zachary, 8 p.m.
OUTLYING
FRIDAY
JOVIN WEBB DUO: Rio Cantina Mexican Grill, Brusly, 6 p.m.
ANTHONY MARCELLO: Grapevine Café and Gallery, Donaldsonville, 6 p.m.
CHRISTIAN SERPAS & GHOST TOWN: The Shack, Covington, 6 p.m.
DUSTIN SONNIER & THE WANTED: Rock 'N' Bowl, Lafayette, 8 p.m.
THE GOOD DUDES: The Grouse Room, Lafayette, 9 p.m.
SATURDAY
MR. MAN: Lagniappe Restaurant on the Diversion, St. Amant, 2 p.m.
ANTHONY MARCELLO: Grapevine Café and Gallery, Donaldsonville, 6 p.m.
LOUISIANA RED: Rock 'N' Bowl, Lafayette, 9 p.m.
THAT '90s SHOW: The Grouse Room, Lafayette, 9 p.m.
SUNDAY
ANTHONY MARCELLO: Grapevine Café and Gallery, Donaldsonville, 11 a.m.
GENO DELAFOSE & FRENCH ROCKIN' BOOGIE: Rock 'N' Bowl, Lafayette, 5 p.m.
THURSDAY
CHRISTIAN SERPAS & GHOST TOWN: Don's Seafood, Covington, 6 p.m.
HAS BEANS: Artmosphere Bistro, Lafayette
Compiled by Judy Bergeron. Want your venue’s music listed? Email info to showstowatch@theadvocate.com. The deadline is 5 p.m. Monday for the following Friday’s paper.