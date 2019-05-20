Laine Hardy's victory tour has begun.

The Livingston native wasted no time after winning "American Idol" on Sunday night in Hollywood. Hardy was interviewed Monday in New York on "Good Morning America" and discussed his feelings during the results announcement.

"When Ryan (Seacrest) called my name, my mind blacked out and I didn't know what to do," Hardy said.

Hardy said he will jump straight into his music career after a quick trip home.

"Now that the show is over, first thing I'm going to do is go home and see my mom," he said. "I miss my mom, my family, my dogs and stuff, for just a couple days or something. Then I'm going to get straight into working on my music and getting it out to my fans."

Hardy added: "Louisiana - best food you'll ever eat."

Can't see the video below? Click here.

Hardy competed on the show last season but was eliminated before reaching the rounds of fan voting.

He became the first Louisiana native to win the singing competition.

Can't see video below? Click here.

On Sunday, Hardy beat out Alejandro Aranda and Madison VanDenburg in the season finale.

Hardy also has a scheduled appearance on "Live with Kelly and Ryan" on Monday.