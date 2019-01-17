Songwriter and vocalist Sarah Castro had long dreamed about having a band that co-wrote and created together. Spending years as a solo performer, she wanted to form a band that represented more than herself.
With Belcurve, a four-piece band from Austin, Texas, Castro gets to contribute to a truly collaborative project — and the music benefits.
Each of Belcurve's members bring to the band their own musical interests and styles, ranging from influences like King Crimson and Led Zeppelin to the Pixies, Sonic Youth and Fiona Apple. They write together, and it all filters into a sound that echoes of Americana with remnants of ’90s rock and the vocals of emotive indie pop.
How Belcurve writes songs “has changed from what it used to be,” Castro said. “It was me with a guitar or keyboard. I would have a melody, the lyrics would come together, and I would be by myself. I’ve done that for most of my life. That’s very different from how it is now. This has always been what I wanted to do. It’s become a lot more of a progressive co-writing thing now than it was before. It’s open for everyone.”
Along with Castro, Belcurve includes guitarist Andrew Solin, bassist Charlie Anderson and drummer Matt Booth. The band will play Baton Rouge at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19, at Mid City Ballroom.
Belcurve started about three years ago as a project between Castro and the band’s producer (and occasional performer) Matt Parmenter. The two serendipitously met when Castro was working in a coffee shop outside Austin radio station KUTX.
While she was working one day, Castro was asked by a KUTX staff member to jump off the coffee bar and join a live recording that needed additional vocals. The band performing that day happened to be Austin rock band Quiet Company, which Parmenter played in at the time.
Over the last couple of years, the band’s members have changed, accompanied by a slight alteration in sound. “Through the evolution,” Castro said, “I’ve landed on the four-piece that we are, which is awesome. I couldn’t be happier. I’m really excited about what we are creating.”
Belcurve now has two releases: 2016’s “Night Time” and last year's “These People in My Head, Vol. 1.” Belcurve is also set to soon release a new single from the upcoming EP “These People in my Head, Vol. 2."
“Our influences are everything,” said Andrew Solin. “We’re always listening to new things, old things, everything — seeing what’s great and finding what works for us.”
The styles influencing Belcurve range in texture and length, Solin added. “What Sarah brings to that is a really sophisticated melodic songwriting sensibility. She can harness all of that energy into tight 3-minute dynamic songs that carry a powerful emotional punch.”
Castro said she wants to pass on to Belcurve’s listeners the same effect she feels when a great song comes on. Belcurve is able to create a connection with their audience through collaborative and thoughtful songwriting and energetic performances.
“We focus on dynamics,” Castro said. “By creating the dynamics that we have, we’re creating an emotional impact. Part of creating that dynamic is making sure the energy is there. A good show for us is when we’re able to feel like the energy is not just thought about.”
Belcurve / Katie Swetman / Kelly Haskew
8:30 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 19
Mid City Ballroom, 136 S. Acadian Thruway
$8 advance; $10 door