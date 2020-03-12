Herman Jackson is the obvious choice for the Alvin Batiste Hall of Distinction Award. Jackson was in the first group of students Batiste worked with at Southern University in Baton Rouge, learning from the late jazz master even before Batiste founded the school’s Jazz Institute. From 1968 on, Jackson performed and recorded with the beloved educator, clarinetist and composer.
Jackson’s brother Randy Jackson, the former “American Idol” judge, will present the award to him Thursday, March 19, at the Manship Theatre. The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge and River City Jazz Coalition bestow the Batiste Award to musicians and other people who have devoted their lives to jazz in Louisiana. Thursday’s presentation will precede a concert by Grammy-nominated jazz star Jazzmeia Horn.
“I’m just happy to get it,” Herman Jackson said recently at Southern, where he began teaching in 1990, following 20 years of touring and recording with an eclectic list of music stars. Jackson leads the school’s percussion department and he’s assistant jazz band director.
Jackson had just begun attending Southern when he met Batiste, a New Orleans native born into the city’s jazz tradition. Batiste embraced modern jazz and performed and/or recorded with jazz artists Ornette Coleman and Cannonball Adderley, blues star Guitar Slim and rhythm-and-blues stars Ray Charles and Little Willie John. His teaching approach transcended the conventional boundaries of music education.
Jackson was playing in Southern’s marching band when Batiste invited him to “practice.”
“Mr. Bat said, ‘Man, when you get out of class, I want you to come and practice with me,” Jackson remembered. “So, he got me, Julius Farmer (bass) and Henry Butler (piano). I got out of class at 2. We’d practiced until about 9 p.m. Then Mr. Bat said, ‘OK, let’s take a break.’ He’d take us to get something to eat. We’d come back at about 10:30 and practice more.”
Jackson’s rigorous study with Batiste enabled him to perform with musicians in any genre. His sideman gigs include shows with Chuck Berry, Willie Nelson, New Orleans’ Allen Toussaint, Professor Longhair, Johnny Adams and Irma Thomas, blues star B.B. King, soul stars Percy Sledge and Al Green and jazz artists Wynton Marsalis, Ellis Marsalis and Nancy Wilson.
Batiste’s belief that all music has value was one of his guiding principles.
“Genre doesn’t matter,” Jackson said. “Serious music is any music that you’re serious about.”
Three non-jazz artists — B.B. King, Chuck Berry and Allen Toussaint — were among the musicians Jackson performed with most. His tenure with Toussaint lasted eight years.
“Wherever we went in the world, Allen liked to shop,” Jackson recalled. “We’d be in the airport waiting for the flight, and he’d get everybody a gift he’d bought in the gift shop.”
Berry was often portrayed as difficult, but Jackson saw another side of the rock ’n’ roll pioneer. Timed to the release of the 1977 documentary, “Hail! Hail! Rock ’n’ Roll!,” Jackson, bassist George French and pianist Johnnie Johnson backed Berry during a European tour. Quint Davis, now producer and director of the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, served as road manager.
“They wanted Chuck to have a good band because the movie had just come out,” Jackson recalled. “I got lots of down time to talk to him. People thought he was eccentric, but there was a reason for all the things he did. All of those things were in place because he’d gotten screwed out of his money so much. After the tour, I did Las Vegas with him. He was very nice to me.”
Having been a sideman for so many years, Jackson is planning to record his first album as a frontman.
“I’m going to do a record dealing with the people I’ve performed with,” he said. “Maybe something that I did with Chuck Berry and B.B.”
Jackson has an excellent prospective title for the recording — "It's About the Groove."
Jazzmeia Horn/Alvin Batiste Hall of Distinction Award presentation to Herman Jackson
7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 19
Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St.
$28-$48