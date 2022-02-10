Philadelphia singer-guitarist G. Love's music links Lead Belly with Run-D.M.C.
Now on a show-packed winter/spring tour, his G. Love and the Juice performance at the Manship Theatre is Thursday, Feb. 17. It's the 11th stop on a coast-to-coast trek running through March.
In 2021, despite the uncertainty in year two of the coronavirus pandemic, Garrett Dutton, the musical artist known as G. Love, put his show on the road. A resident of the Cape Code, Massachusetts-adjacent town of Orleans, Dutton saw a way to return to in-person gigs after a family on Cape Cod asked him to perform a private show.
Forming a duo with Chuck Treece, the drummer and professional skateboarder from Philadelphia, Dutton launched his “SoulBQue” tour. Traveling in two vehicles with their families, Dutton and Treece played in backyards for audiences of 10 to 50 people.
“It was mom and pop, a lot different from now, being back on a regular tour with a band and crew,” Dutton said before a show in Asbury Park, New Jersey.
Running down the East Coast to New Orleans, the “SoulBQue” tour funded production of two G. Love albums, last year’s “Coming Back Home for Christmas” and, to be released in June, “Philadelphia Mississippi.”
Dutton recorded “Philadelphia Mississippi” at the Dickinson family’s Zebra Ranch studio in north Mississippi. Guests include Jontavious Willis (Dutton’s Grammy-nominated opening act at the Manship Theatre), R.L. Boyce, Cam Kimbrough (Junior Kimbrough’s grandson), Shardé Thomas (Othar Turner’s fife-playing granddaughter) and the Memphis-based Alvin Youngblood Hart.
“It was a pilgrimage with us going down South with the hip-hop blues, into the heart of the Delta and Mississippi hill country and linking up with emerging and established blues people,” Dutton said.
“Philadelphia Mississippi” follows Dutton’s Grammy-nominated 2019 album, “The Juice.” He released his gold record-winning major-label debut, “G. Love and Special Sauce,” in 1994, when he and Kevin Moore, the five-time Grammy-winning contemporary blues artist known as Keb’ Mo’, were label mates at Okeh Records.
About five years ago, the idea of Moore and Dutton collaborating in the studio came up while they were touring together. Moore later co-produced and co-wrote “The Juice,” the album that earned G. Love his first Grammy nomination.
“The Juice” is the most meticulous album of Dutton’s career. Every song, he said, “was given the same detail in the lyrics and the flow and the groove and tempo and the vocals and instruments. It was amazing to see Keb’ put the whole thing together. It was a master class in the blues, in music, songwriting, performance and making records.”
The two-set show Dutton is performing on tour includes songs from “The Juice,” his ’90s classics and music from the upcoming “Philadelphia Mississippi.” His touring band features Treece, upright bassist Jim “Jimi Jazz” Prescott (from Dutton’s previous band, Special Sauce) and guitarist Van Gordon Martin (Big Daddy Kane, Dub Apocalypses).
“It’s a lean, mean fighting machine for the road,” Dutton said.
Dutton’s Louisiana connections include multiple performances at the Varsity Theatre in Baton Rouge and “Numbers,” the song he composed at the LSU lakes. He also recorded his 1995 album, “Coast to Coast Motel,” in New Orleans with the late producer Jim Dickinson.
Dutton’s greatest link to Louisiana, though, is the late New Orleans music master Dr. John. Dutton credits Dr. John’s 1973 hit, “Right Place, Wrong Time,” with changing his life. Dutton and Dr. John later shared bills in New Orleans and The Netherlands. They also appeared together on “The Late Show with David Letterman” and collaborated for two songs on the 1997 G. Love and Special Sauce album, “Yeah, It’s That Easy” (the title track and “Recipe”).
During nearly 30 years of touring, Baton Rouge and New Orleans have been among Dutton’s favorite stops.
“So many great shows at the Varsity,” he said. “Of course, the music fans there are always the best. They’re ready to party and we always are, too. It’s a potent mixture.”
