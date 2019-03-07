The heartbeat of Toronto indie pop band Tallies is couple Sarah Cogan and Dylan Frankland. The two met at university in Ottawa, where they were studying audio engineering and music business, and started a band as a school project. They used studio time to record their first EP and just never stopped playing together.
“It feels like breathing to us,” Cogan said.
Cogan, a vocalist, and Frankland, a guitar player, moved to Toronto in 2015 and formed Tallies with bassist Stephen Pitman and drummer Cian O’Neill. The band plays dazzling, dreamy songs with a genuine nostalgia. Frankland describes their music as “ ’80s and ’90s sounds with songwriting from the ’50s and ’60s.”
“Songwriting, for me, comes from relationships and meeting new people,” Cogan said. “I like to people watch — it comes a lot from me observing people interacting, and seeing stories.”
Relationally influenced writing is fitting for a band that is a combination of unique relationships. Frankland and O’Neill are from the same hometown and were friends before they parted ways for university. O’Neill, headed to a different university and became friends and bandmates with Pitman. Tallies is where all these friendships overlap.
Tallies will play Southside Arts Center on Monday, March 11, with Philadelphia’s Past Life, Hemlock from Lafayette and Sarah Elizabeth Burke, a Baton Rouge singer-songwriter. The show is part of Tallies’ trip to South By Southwest in Austin, Texas.
The band is excited about the “nonstop movement,” Cogan said. “We’re going to meet so many new people, see new bands, and see what’s going on all over the world because I feel like it (South By Southwest) brings out people from all over the place.”
Tallies’ self-titled, debut album, which was released on Jan. 11, is all about changing atmospheres and relationships. Moving to Toronto from Ottawa was difficult for Cogan, an Ottawa native and someone who prefers less busy places. “It was a huge adjustment for me,” Cogan said. “This was what I had to do to do what I want to do.”
But it paid off for the band. “It brought us to a whole new element of sound,” said Cogan. Moving to Toronto “exposed us to a lot more than what we were exposed to in Ottawa.”
Along with touring the U.S. in March, playing SXSW, and going on an European tour in May, Tallies is working on new songs, which could become their next album. The band members are looking forward to seeing how it differs from their first record.
“We’re making music for us and the music we like,” Frankland said. “We didn’t necessarily expect our music would get listened to as much as it has. We’re really happy with how things are going. We want to push it, take every opportunity we can, and see how far we can go.”
Tallies / Past Life / Hemlock / Sarah Elizabeth Burke
7:30 p.m., Monday, March 11
Southside Arts Center, 524 N. Foster Drive
$10