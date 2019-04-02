The Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra has announced that its board of directors has named Eric Marshall as its next executive director.
Marshall spent nine years with the Austin Symphony.
“We are truly honored to have a person of Eric’s caliber join the BRSO team," the board's chair, Meredith Hathorn, said in a news in a release. "The board has been searching for the right person for the position and Eric was the unanimous choice after a nationwide search. Eric immediately impressed us with his administrative skills, vision, energy and musical experience.”
According to the Baton Rouge symphony, Marshall received a Bachelor of Music in vocal performance degree from Mercyhurst University and brings more than 12 years of experience to the BRSO, including fund-raising, audience and community engagement, technology implementation and marketing.
He worked with the Erie Philharmonic before joining the Austin Symphony.