Among the 400 releases during this year's Record Store Day, that annual celebration of independent record stores and vinyl, will be several new offerings by classic Louisiana artists.
Be on the look out for records by Louis Armstrong; Tony Joe White, a West Carroll Parish native; Johnny Adams, the New Orleans rhythm-and-blues singer and longtime Baton Rouge resident; Bill Evans, jazz pianist and Southeastern Louisiana University graduate; and actor-comedian Rudy Ray Moore, aka Dolemite.
The local record stores participating in Record Store Day are The Exchange, 5104 Government St.; Capital City Records, 4641 Perkins Road.; Pop Shop Records, 2963 Government St.; and Classic Vinyls, 13847 Coursey Blvd. You can learn more about Record Store Day at recordstoreday.com.
Although there’s no guarantee stores will receive allotments of the releases they ordered, here’s a rundown of the Louisiana-linked items:
Louis Armstrong: “Disney Songs the Satchmo Way”
In 1966, Walt Disney invited Armstrong to record an album of Disney music. Originally released in 1968, selections include “Chim Chim Cher-ee” from “Mary Poppins”; “The Bare Necessities” from “The Jungle Book”; and “The Ballad of Davy Crockett.”
Bill Evans: “Evans in England: Live at Ronnie Scott’s"
Recorded in December 1969, this newly discovered Bill Evans Trio set includes “Our Love Is Here to Stay,” “My Foolish Heart” and the Evans original “Waltz for Debby.”
Johnny Adams: “Heart & Soul”
Adams’ 1969 album, “Heart & Soul,” is a Record Store Day regional focus release containing 11 of his 1960s recordings. The record includes “Reconsider Me,” the singer’s only rhythm-and-blues Top 10 hit.
Tony Joe White: “Live in Austin”
Being released on white vinyl, “Live in Austin” contains White’s 1980 performance for “Austin City Limits.” Tracks include “Polk Salad Annie” and “Rainy Night in Georgia.”
Rudy Ray Moore: “The Return of Dolemite”
Actor and X-rated comedian Rudy Ray Moore, aka Dolemite, lived in New Orleans the 1950s, working as a driver for Huey “Piano” Smith and the Clowns. “The Return of Dolemite” marks the album’s first vinyl pressing since its original 1970 release.