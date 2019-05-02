Max Minelli’s legacy as a pillar of Baton Rouge’s hip-hop scene is written in stone. As part of C-Loc’s Camp collective, which launched the career of Boosie Badazz, Minelli was among the first rappers from the city to reach a national audience.
Over the past two decades, the man affectionately known by fans as Max Pain established himself as arguably the most respected lyricist in the city. In a scene dominated by gangsta rap, he was a traditionalist who’d been influenced more by the likes of Nas. Minelli’s meticulous writing, effortless flow and introspective content displayed a level of craftsmanship that was simply unparalleled by his peers.
In April, Minelli dropped his final album, “Say Goodbye,” and with it, the artist born Chad Roussel officially retired as a rapper and began a new phase of his life. At 40 years old, he's transitioning into the executive side of the music industry.
“It's just time to let that go a little bit, focus on other things in my life,” Minelli says. “I wanna explore other things. And I feel like rapping is a young man's game. You've gotta have a lot of energy and a lot of will to just do this stuff every day at a high level.”
Minelli was one of the key contributors to fellow Camp member Young Bleed’s debut album, "My Balls & My Word," which peaked at No. 10 on the Billboard 200 in 1998. Although Bleed was signed to Priority Records, he had close ties to Master P's No Limit Records, one of hip-hop's top labels in the 1990s. Thanks in part to Master P's promotional push, the album became a hit.
With its release, Baton Rouge hip-hop gained mainstream attention, and Young Bleed became the city’s first true star.
For Minelli, the album was a breakthrough moment. He appeared on multiple songs and got his own showcase on the standout track “Better Than The Last Time,” which was originally his own solo creation. Young Bleed added a verse so it could be included on the album, and the song became a then-teenage Minelli’s star turn.
“I wrote my first rap when I was 10, so rap and music have been my life for 30 years,” Minelli says. “It’s been the better part of my life. And I've been so emotionally tied to it because I've been living, eating, breathing and sleeping it for 30 years.”
Following his work on Young Bleed’s album, he dropped his own debut as part of a duo with J-Von. Together known as Lay Lo, the two released their “Simple & Plain” album in 1999. It would turn out to be their one and only LP together as Minelli embarked on a solo run that officially began with 2001’s “Me & My Hustle.”
Other than a brief stint on Koch Records, Minelli spent his career as an independent artist. Despite the lack of a major label push, he still managed to receive coverage from respected hip-hop outlets such as XXL Magazine, HipHopDX.com and SiriusXM’s “Sway In The Morning.”
His songs also became integral parts of Baton Rouge’s hip-hop culture, from club anthems, like “Do Ya Thug Thang” and “Can I Help You,” to heartfelt cuts “Louisiana Sky” and “Mama’s Only Son.”
But for whatever reason, Minelli never could break out of the regional circuit. He helped put out Boosie’s debut album and gave the first notable co-sign to a young Kevin Gates, yet Minelli watched as those two reached superstardom. He was seemingly destined to remain his city’s best-kept secret.
With "Say Goodbye," Minelli went out swinging. For his last salvo, he recruited many of his closest collaborators — including Grammy-winning producer Happy Perez and local hitmaker Q Red On The Track — and made the album without any restrictions.
“There was no ‘Let me make a single for the radio,’ or ‘Let me make a song for the club,’ or ‘Let me make a song for the women,’” Minelli notes. “A lot of those things that usually go into making an album, I didn't take that approach at all. I did everything as ‘What do I wanna say? How do I say it?’ I wanted it to be fun. I wanted it to be tight to me. I wanted it to feel a certain way to me. And I feel like I accomplished that.”
For a Minelli devotee, “Say Goodbye” is everything one possibly could want. It’s an open book detailing the ups and downs of his life in hip-hop. It begins with his daughter Autumn reading a letter to fans on the title track and concludes with a lyrical recap of his journey on “Fallin Out The Sky.”
His pen game remains sharp and his bars are still witty, but his willingness to get everything off his chest is the most intriguing aspect of the record. Minelli built a career on authenticity, and his last album takes it up a notch with a completely unfiltered perspective.
Following the LP’s release, fans shared their appreciation via social media. He received many messages about how much his music meant to his listeners. Lil One The Champ, one of Baton Rouge hip-hop’s current torchbearers, joined Minelli at the album’s listening party to celebrate his “favorite rapper of all time.” The overwhelming support gave Minelli a sense of vindication for all his hard work.
“Everybody liked it out of the gate, and I appreciated that fact,” he says. “I felt like it was some of my best work. But as more time goes on, I really do believe it's some of my best work because the frame of mind I was in when I recorded it was a frame of mind I hadn't been in in years. I went into this under the thought that I'm gonna do this the way I wanna do it. I'm gonna say everything that I feel like needs to be said. Every song has to count.”
Although Minelli’s exit feels definitive, many rap retirements don’t last long. While he won’t completely rule out the possibility of a comeback, the now former artist is content with his decision. Minelli will still be involved in Baton Rouge’s hip-hop scene, but he’s ready to provide for his family in a different way.
“I have all intentions of moving onto the next chapter in my life,” he says. “I would never tell you what I would never do because I don't know — something could happen tomorrow that could change everything. But I do know that I don't wanna continue under the circumstances that I've been under for the past two years.”
Max Minelli’s “Say Goodbye” is available now on all digital platforms. instagram.com/maxminelli.