If finding success in the rap game is like playing chess, then Adam Dollar$ has been playing like a grandmaster. The Baton Rouge emcee has for several years been networking, making phone calls and building authentic relationships around the music industry with a talent for seeing two or three moves ahead.
His strategy has already been paying off. Dollar$’s “boom-bap” style of Southern hip-hop has gained him followers in Baton Rouge — he’s performed on the large Varsity Theatre stage 15 times, including an opening slot for Talib Kweli — and in other cities, like New Orleans, Lafayette, Houston, Dallas, Chicago and Washington, D.C. Dollar$ has also performed on bills with the late Nipsey Hussle and Cyhi Da Prynce.
His latest move: “It Comes With a Price,” a new seven-track EP released last Friday. The forward-thinking manner in which Dollar$ carries himself and conducts business can be heard in the EP’s beat selections, lyrical content and musical reach.
The past few years have seen Dollar$ connect with several people within the larger music industry, like Vince Valholla, owner of Valholla Entertainment, which is helping with the digital marketing of “It Comes With A Cost," Dollar$'s largest release campaign yet. Dollar$ connected to Valholla through his childhood friend, TMZ's Van Lathan, a Baton Rouge native.
Dollar$’s previous releases — “The Vapors,” “Supreme Abdul Jabar” and “Analog Summer” — seem to work as a trilogy, dedicated to the 1990s “boom-bap” hip-hop that influenced him. His “What If” EP, released last year, was a concept project in dedication to Baton Rouge. “It Comes With a Price,” though, seems to be the first EP completely about Adam Dollar$ — he wants listeners to learn about his life, while relating to his intentions to live wisely.
On a recent Sunday, Dollar$ and I met for an interview. He walked in wearing all-black casual wear, with three-stripe Adidas track pants (I had on an Old Dirty Bastard “Return to the 36 Chambers” shirt). With sunlight peeking through the cream-colored blinds, we started by talking about his day and NBA trade rumors before I hit start on my voice recorder and jumped into questions about “It Comes With a Price.”
Why the name, “It Comes With a Price”? How’d you get to that point — the name itself?
With just anything, when you put that work in, anytime you want to achieve something at a high level, it comes with a price. It’s not easy. We always see things. Everyone wants to take the finished product, not the process. All the different situations that I’ve been in, all the work that I’ve put in, I’m finally at a really, really good point ... I’m like finally at the starting point of where I want to be. So, it’s just me reflecting back on everything and what it cost.
You mentioned “process." What was your vision for the process making the album? What would you call it? Is it an album — is it a mixtape?
It’s not an album. I’ve never done double digit songs on a project. I’m saving that for an album. This is the last project that I’m going to do before the album. I feel like in the past, a lot of my work has been me displaying my lyrical ability — basically, me getting on the mic and giving my rap act. This one I actually created a narrative. I want to be more personal, more about me. Creating, actually, more songs people can put on playlists — I can put this one on before I go to sleep. I can put this one on my gym playlist. That’s probably why you noticed the songs were better crafted this time around than before.
Yeah. I feel like each song is different from the next one or the previous one, but it still has an overall sound to it. I don’t like to throw my opinions when it comes to people’s creative processes. What are the themes that you had in mind? Did you have themes in mind?
Oh, yeah. I definitely wanted a darker sound. I wanted it to be darker.
Beat-wise or lyric-wise?
Beat wise. Dark vibes. Grungy kind of beats. Yeah. I wanted the message to really resonate. It’s dark, but I wanted it to feel like when people are listening to it, like, hey, even though it’s dark, it still gets you up and motivates you. Even though the lifestyle I’m talking about is not relatable to somebody, it’s still motivating manner. I’m not glorifying foolishness.
What’s your inspiration for making a positive message?
My inspiration for making a positive message is just awareness. We all have time to grow. At points in my life, I was destructive, but never with intent or malice. Just strictly from lack of awareness. Being conscious of today’s climate and understanding that I’m promoting what needs to be heard.
