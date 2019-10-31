Hip-hop star Kanye West is scheduled to lead a revival Friday on the Rieger Road campus of Bethany Church.
West will perform his "Sunday Service" program in the shadow of the three crosses that tower over Interstate 10, according to event organizers and the church. Sunday Service is a weekly music-heavy Christian gathering West has been hosting since January, usually at his home in Los Angeles but also in cities like Chicago, Atlanta and Dayton, Ohio, and at the Coachella music festival in California.
Sunday Service has featured dozens of choir singers and musicians joining West on stage for traditional gospel works, re-interpretations of popular songs and originals from West's discography. What can be expected from the Baton Rouge event are tracks from West's recently released "Jesus Is King," the emcee's ninth studio album that leans heavily into Christian hip-hop and gospel.
Friday's Sunday Service, which opens at 5 p.m. and starts at 6 p.m., will also be recorded by West's team, said promoter Adrian Hammond, but it wasn't clear what the footage would be used for — those crosses will obviously play a part.
The event is being billed as "BRunchella," with a brunch buffet being sold with tickets to the event.
Sunday Service will feature an 80-piece chorus and band ensemble, Hammond said, and he is expecting several thousand people to attend.
More information about tickets and parking can be found at anationevents.com.
The event is being promoted by Hammond's Affiliate Nation, and Bethany is donating its land for the event, said the church's pastor, Jonathan Stockstill.
"The organizers are charging tickets," Stockstill said on social media. "The purpose for (the) ticket price is to recover production cost, which is close to 200 people, and hundreds of thousands of dollars in gear. Our purpose is simple, that people who would never step foot in a church would come and hear a testimony from a man whose life has been transformed."
While Christian themes and gospel influences aren't new in West's work — his 2004 track "Jesus Walks" was an early massive hit — the often controversial musician pivoted hard in 2018 toward religion. Along with starting Sunday Service and releasing "Jesus Is King," West has already announced a followup, "Jesus is Born," to be released in December.