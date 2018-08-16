Yvette Landry’s new swamp pop-dominated album, “Louisiana Lovin’,” began with a surprise.
In 2014, the Breaux Bridge-based Landry asked another Acadiana artist, Roddie Romero, to fill in one night for her regular duo partner.
Before the gig, Romero — frontman for the Grammy-nominated Roddie Romero and the Hub City All-Stars — and Landry rehearsed. He wanted to familiarize himself with her repertoire. During the rehearsal, Landry, a Romero fan, asked him to sing at the performance as well as accompany her.
“But Roddie is so humble,” Landry said. “Rather than say, ‘I’ll sing this song and that song,’ he said, ‘Why don’t we do a duet?’ ”
The thought of singing with Romero put Landry’s heart in motion. What’s more, he had a special song in mind, a classic he’d tried with others but never quite found the right partner for.
The song? “I’m Leaving It Up to You.” A duet by Prairieville singer Grace Broussard and Mississippi native Dale Houston, the song hit No. 1 in the Billboard Hot 100 in 1963. S.J. and Mickey Montalbano’s Baton Rouge label, Montel Records, released it.
“We rehearsed it in my kitchen,” Landry remembered. “And Roddie just smiled.”
Later, Romero suggested they make a recording of the song, a swamp-pop classic they’d both loved all of their lives. The duo cut their version of “I’m Leaving It Up to You” at La Louisianne Recording Studios in Lafayette. It was a magical session, Romero said.
Landry made the song a bonus track on her 2014 duo album, “Me & T-Coe’s Country,” with pedal steel guitarist Richard Comeaux. Despite the low-key placement, the song caught on in Acadiana and beyond. It received radio play in Lafayette, Eunice, Texas, Oregon, Washington, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Europe, Japan and Turkey. The black-and-white video of Landry and Romero recording “I’m Leaving It Up to You” has received 71,000 YouTube views.
An encore was in order. And like “I’m Leaving It Up to You,” it would be a departure from the country and Cajun music for which Landry is best known.
But the demands of Landry’s and Romero’s separate lives and careers kept the project on hold. Finally, during a fall 2017 tour of Europe they made together, Landry decided the project’s time had come. She booked studio time and enlisted a select group of musicians.
In January, Landry and Romero joined pianist Eric Adcock, drummer Jermaine Prejean, bassist Joseff Butts, saxophonist Derek Huston, fiddler Beau Thomas and pedal steel guitarist Comeaux at Dockside Studios in Maurice. From Saturday afternoon to Sunday afternoon, with no rehearsal, they recorded the 11 “Louisiana Lovin’ ” songs.
Landry and the Jukes will play their album release show Saturday at the Whirlybird in Opelousas. Swamp-pop favorite Warren Storm will be their special guest.
“I’ll never be able to explain what happened at Dockside Studios that weekend,” Landry said of the “Louisiana Lovin’ ” sessions. “It was amazing to witness. Most of the time we could have done just one take.”
The album includes regional classics “Kiss Tomorrow Goodbye” and “I Need Somebody Bad” and vintage R&B hits “Daddy Daddy” and “I Almost Lost My Mind.” Also, three songs by Bobby Charles, the late Abbeville songwriter who composed hits for Fats Domino (“Walking to New Orleans”), Clarence “Frogman” Henry (“I Don’t Know Why I Love You) But I Do” and Bill Haley (“See You Later, Alligator”).
“Roddie and I are both Bobby Charles fans,” Landry said. “His stuff is just real. It was hard not to do a whole album of his songs.”
The Charles compositions include his sweetly sad “Homesick Blues.”
“I love heart-wrenching songs,” Landry said. “At some point in everybody’s life, they’ve experienced a heartache, or something that put them in an emotional spot. Everybody can relate.”
YVETTE LANDRY AND THE JUKES WITH SPECIAL GUEST WARREN STORM
WHEN: 8 p.m. Saturday
WHERE: The Whirlybird, 4072 La. 182, Opelousas
COST: $10
INFO: eventbrite.com