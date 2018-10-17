The Baton Rouge Blues Foundation announced the hire of a new executive director Wednesday morning.
Kimberly Neustrom, a former board of directors chair and member of Lafayette's Festival International de Louisiane, has filled the role after a search that began last summer, the foundation said.
"I've always had a great appreciation for the Blues Foundation and Festival's work in musical arts, presenting and education, and look forward to being part of the leadership team that ushers in the 2019 festival and programs," Neustrom said in a press release.
Neustrom was part of the Festival International board of directors from 2006 to 2012, serving as chair for two terms, and has worked as the marketing director for Acadiana's KRVS Public Media, account executive at advertising agency BBR Creative and with Celtic Bayou Festival and Habitat for Humanity.
At the Blues Foundation, Neustrom's responsibilities will include strategic, education and financial leadership, the foundation said.
Neustrom's "nonprofit business acumen and leadership skills," said foundation board president Clarke Gernon, "along with her extensive experience within the musical arts, make her an ideal fit for the executive director role at BRBF."
The 25th Baton Rouge Blues Festival takes place April 13-14, 2019, in downtown Baton Rouge. The lineup will be announced in January. More information can be found at brbluesfoundation.org.