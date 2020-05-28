Laine Hardy is making it work, virtually, that is.
With the release on April 10 of his first two singles since his 2019 "American Idol" win, the Livingston teen has had to rely on the online world to promote his songs during coronavirus pandemic restrictions.
The same day that "Ground I Grew Up On" and "Let There Be Country" dropped, 19-year-old Hardy launched a virtual tour, which wrapped up last week with a Wednesday afternoon stop on entertainment website Hollywire. Among the month-plus-long tour online sites were "Live with Kelly and Ryan," his old stomping ground "American Idol" and "Taste of Country," where watchers got a glimpse of the country singer's shoulder-to-shoulder "HARDY" tattoo for the first time.
In total, Hardy's virtual tour amassed more than 2 million views.
On top of that, the official music video for "Ground I Grew Up On” has had more than 1 million views.
The video features Hardy driving his pickup to that old fishing hole as the sun rises over rural Livingston Parish. Picking up a friend who throws an ice chest into the truck bed, they head for the water.
To see Hardy's video for "The Ground I Grew Up On," click here.
In addition, there's a newly released lyric video for “Let There Be Country.” To watch the video, click here.
"Y'all gotta check it out," Hardy posted on Facebook last week. "The animations look just like me."
For this video, Hardy, in cartoon form, steers his mud boat along the river, his dog Dandy riding shotgun, as they pass cypress trees, camps and the occasional alligator.
"Long as there's good ole boys goin' fishin'
Let there be country
Long as there's apple pie sittin' in the kitchen
Let there be country
Long as there's a dog in a pickup bed
And all of God's people said
Let there be country," Hardy sings.
The past "Idol" also returned to the ABC reality singing competition for its penultimate episode's "Disney Night," singing Rascal Flatt's "Life is a Highway" from the animated film "Cars." And he was back again for the show's season finale, joining other past "Idol" winners, the judges and this season's top 11 finalists in performing "We Are the World," the 1985 mega-hit co-written by "Idol" judge Lionel Richie with the late Michael Jackson. The original song brought a who's who of America's music giants into the studio to record the song, with multimillion sales going to African famine relief.
In the sweeping "Idol" version, the singers' images were superimposed on buildings, landmarks, beaches and the like across the country, in Hardy's case, the U.S. Naval hospital ship Mercy.
In a revamped schedule, Hardy's in-person "Ground I Grew Up On" tour is expected to start Thursday, June 25, at The Rustic in Dallas.
For more, visit lainehardymusic.com.