It's still early in 2019, but reviews of Jenny Lewis’ latest album, “On the Line,” suggest it’s a strong contender for best of the year lists. Lewis' devotion to pop-rock artistry and scene-setting, lay-it-on-the-line lyrics positively glow.
“People are really listening with an open heart,” Lewis says. “And maybe it’s the timing. I worked on the album for several years, but it culminated in 2018, which was a heavy year for a lot of my people. So, releasing something now, it feels cathartic.”
The making of “On the Line” coincided with Lewis’ mother’s terminal illness and the end of a 12-year relationship. Ever the craftswoman, Lewis distilled the experiences into an album of engrossing songs, many of them dressed in lush production.
“Some songs appear out of the ether,” Lewis says during a phone call last week between tour dates, which include a performance Tuesday, April 9, at the Varsity Theatre. “That’s a unicorn song. But most songwriting is heavily crafted over time. And then the record making is so intricate. You have the song that you’re whittling down; then you go in the studio and whittle down the arrangement; then you take it to the mix and whittle it down further; and then you master a record, which compresses the sound. Every little detail. There are so many layers to the cake.”
Lewis’ extraordinary “On the Line” session musicians include drummers Ringo Starr and Jim Keltner, bassist (and Grammy-winning producer) Don Was and Heartbreakers keyboardist Benmont Tench. She produced the album with Beck and Ryan Adams.
“Benmont, Don, Jim, they all played on Bob Dylan sessions,” Lewis says. “And Jim Keltner, he’s the drummer on John Lennon’s ‘Imagine.’ So, you’ve got those guys in there, who I was totally starstruck by. And then Ringo comes into the room and all those guys are starstruck. Ringo!”
Despite the celebrity talent in the studio, “there wasn’t much ego,” Lewis adds. “No one would say, ‘Oh, I’ve arrived,’ or ‘I know everything.’ It was pure support. They were playing to the songs. That’s really all I could ever dream for. We shared the energy in the room and we were all just working on our craft. And I think everyone wants to play music because it’s what keeps them alive — the healing frequency.”
A phone message from a friend, Fred Armisen, inspired the singer to ask the comic actor to write her official Warner Bros. Records “On the Line” bio. Armisen left that message on the vintage answering machine Lewis has attached to the landline in her Los Angeles home.
“Hey, Jenny, it’s Fred,” Armisen said. “Just wanted to let you know that I was hanging out with Ringo. He said that he really enjoyed playing on your record and really loved your song. I just wanted to leave you a message that a Beatle really liked your song. Anyway, have a nice day. Bye.”
“So nice,” Lewis says of the missive. “Fred is a super cool, truly hilarious person. And I was thinking about the bio when I got his message. I asked Fred to take a crack at it. We just emailed back and forth and I spilled the whole story to him.”
In the bio, Armisen wrote that that he hears Lewis’ life in the album’s songs and sound. “I’m not sure I like it when liner notes say ‘play this LOUD,’ ” Armisen added. “Why does that mean it’s going to have more of an impact on you? I say, play this album at whatever volume seems right in that moment. I listened on my computer in a hotel room in Santiago, Chile, and was thoroughly moved.”
Following her album’s March 22 release, Lewis launched a 66-date tour of the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom.
“It’s the beginning of the journey, so it’s very exciting,” she says. “We’re putting together a little production out here. I like to think of it as a play. I have so many songs to choose from. Picking the right ones for the puzzle, it’s challenging because there are so many eras and feelings. So, every night we build this little puzzle and try to tell a story.”
Lewis has been an acclaimed presence in music since the emergence of Rilo Kiley, the indie-pop band she formed with Blake Sennett in 1998. Her “On the Line” tour features a former Rilo Kiley bandmate, drummer Jason Boesel, and her longtime singing partners, the Watson Twins.
As Important as Lewis’ studio work is to her, the performance side of her career is a major part of “the puzzle,” too.
“I’m crafting the show based on the mood, but allowing it to go places as well, where you can feel stuff,” she says. “But also, out on the road, I want to create this kind of joyful experience. I want to bring joy.”
Jenny Lewis / The Watson Twins
8 p.m. Tuesday, April 9
Varsity Theatre, 3353 Highland Road
$25-$30