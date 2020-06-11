open sign
PROVIDED PHOTO BY METRO SOURCE

Has your bar/nightclub/music venue restarted recently?

With Louisiana now in the second phase of its reopening plan, we want to know if you've opened your doors for business again.

Please email red@theadvocate.com with your establishment's name and date opened or scheduled reopening date. We'll publish a list on June 19 (deadline is 5 p.m. Monday, June 15).

And down the road, when you're able to schedule live music events, send that info to showstowatch@theadvocate.com (deadline also 5 p.m. Monday for the following Friday's Red).

Email Judy Bergeron at jbergeron@theadvocate.com.

