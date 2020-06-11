Has your bar/nightclub/music venue restarted recently?
With Louisiana now in the second phase of its reopening plan, we want to know if you've opened your doors for business again.
Please email red@theadvocate.com with your establishment's name and date opened or scheduled reopening date. We'll publish a list on June 19 (deadline is 5 p.m. Monday, June 15).
And down the road, when you're able to schedule live music events, send that info to showstowatch@theadvocate.com (deadline also 5 p.m. Monday for the following Friday's Red).