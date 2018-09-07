Country musician Luke Combs didn't pick up a guitar until he was 21 years old, but within the last seven years, he's had a No. 1 album and three platinum-selling singles.
Now, the 28-year-old is headlining his first arena tour, which includes a date at the Raising Cane's River Center in downtown Baton Rouge. Combs will perform on Feb. 9 with Lanco and Jameson Rodgers.
Tickets, which run $25-$50, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 14, through ticketmaster.com and the River Center box office.
The "Beer Never Broke My Heart Tour" kicks off Jan. 31 in Birmingham, Alabama, and includes dates across the South, Midwest, Northeast and Canada. Combs, who is based in Nashville, Tennessee, released his debut album, "This One's For You," in June 2017, and the record reached No. 1 on the Billboard Country Albums Chart and No. 5 on the Billboard Top 200 Chart. Combs was nominated for two 2018 CMA Awards, for Male Vocalist of the Year and New Artist of the Year.
More information on Combs can be found at lukecombs.com. The River Center can be reached at (225) 389-3030 and online at raisingcanesrivercenter.com.