Sarah Elizabeth Burke’s music buzzes with an achy truthfulness and deep sincerity. It can be seen in the technical excellence she has mastered in a variety of instruments and in her heart-striking lyrics sung in a voice so clear it can only be described as beautiful.
Burke is many things: musician, music teacher, songwriter, vocalist and visual artist. Seen most often performing on harp or guitar, she plays thoughtful indie folk.
Burke will perform Friday, Jan. 25, at Baton Rouge Music Studios on a lineup that also includes Luna Loxx, Olde Spanish with G Street and Slomile Swift. The show, presented by Seaux LA, starts at 8 p.m.
When Burke was 18, musician Daniel Amedee heard her in a bar in New Orleans and asked her to tour with him. She spent two years as a co-writer and backup singer, touring around the United States and Canada. Originally from Baton Rouge, Burke moved back after her time touring and playing in other bands to step into leading and organizing her own projects.
When she settled back into Louisiana, Burke's first teaching job was in 2014 as a preschool music teacher at Musicollaborative in New Orleans. “I got off a tour and I wanted to change from a bohemian lifestyle to a more grounded lifestyle,” Burke said. “I thought teaching would give me that and it has.” She continues to teach preschool music, special needs music and private lessons in harp at Baton Rouge Music Studios.
While Burke is teaching traditional children's songs, breaking apart songs into their most simplistic form, she’s gaining perspective about her own music. “Starting from the earliest foundation of music has helped me solidify rhythms,” she said. “Seeing the children’s inspiration through that and bringing that into my music helps simplify it down to its most honest form.”
That’s brought her music “to a very tender place,” she added.
Burke maintains that thought across a range of media, including her sketches, line drawings, water colors and paintings. It allows for that authenticity and simplicity to resound with her audiences.
“I create really simple art," she said. "I want to say the most in as few lines as possible. I want the viewer to experience a lot in themselves. It’s the same with music. I want the audience to experience just as much as I am and have their own thoughts about what they’re experiencing.”
To pursue honesty in both her life and art, Burke said, she includes active listening as a tool that she both teaches and utilizes. “To actively listen to music is the same as actively reading. Not having any other distractions and focusing on the music itself — analyzing how you feel in that moment, which can be internal or specifically listening to what’s going on in the music and identifying what’s happening.”
This is also how Burke writes songs, beginning with chords or melody and actively listening to determine how those notes make her feel, before building a song around that feeling. As Burke writes, she encapsulates a sentiment so relatable that people often cry at her shows.
“More often than not, there is someone who will cry at my show,” Burked added, “They will come up to me after, and share a personal story. It’s not my intention to make someone cry but that is the power of music. Not my music specifically, music in general, has the ability to dive deep.”
Seaux LA’s Winter Come Back
Luna Loxx / Olde Spanish with G Street / Slomile Swift / Sarah Elizabeth Burke
8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 25
Baton Rouge Music Studios, 9327 Burbank Drive
$5